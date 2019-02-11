Canadian Winter: A late bloomer

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARJUN SINGH SAROY

Staff Writer

Canada experienced a late winter this year, but don’t let that make you think for a second that it’s not going to be any colder than last winter.

The extremely dangerous cold weather recently was the result of the “polar vortex” streaming its way down from the Arctic, allowing temperatures to plummet across parts of Canada and the upper U.S.

“I check the weather every day before leaving my home to see if I’m wearing enough layers,” says Harshita Mahamuni, a Fashion Management and Promotions student at Humber College.

Usually, Canada is hit by snow showers in December, with persistent snow through the next few months.

But this year, the first snowfall in Niagara was in November with almost no snow in December. What followed was a severely cold end to January.

Pauline Fajardo, an International Business Management student, says she finds it very “daunting” to get out of bed every morning knowing how difficult it is going to be outdoors.

During the most recent cold snap, Environment Canada issued warnings for hypothermia, frostbite and severe risks for pets.

Mahamuni says, “I have not been here for too long, but I can surely say this is the most difficult weather I have ever been in. I came here expecting bitter cold weather, but it was pretty decent in December. But not long after that the weather got nasty.”

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Ontario and Quebec will experience unusually frosty temperatures around February.

Meanwhile Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will reach temperatures far below their average winters.

British Columbia is the only province expected to have temperatures close to seasonal norms.

“I am particularly fond of winter, but I can’t wait for it to end this time. I have not attended college in the past two weeks because of the weather,” adds Fajardo.