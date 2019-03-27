Captain Marvel heralds a new era

Loading ... Loading ...

By TONI WHITE

Columnist

Captain Marvel hit theatres last Friday just in time for National Women’s Day. Despite the polarizing reviews that seemed to wage its own ‘Civil War’ because of a misconstrued comment by Brie Larson, this next instalment in the Marvel Universe was better than anticipated.

Last year, Larson spoke up about diversity issues in the movie reviewing industry in a press conference for A Wrinkle In Time.

She said that she would be paying attention to what her press looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and has since begun to make sure her press days were more inclusive. Some Marvel fans interpreted her comment as an attack on white men.

I had some doubts going into the movie due to the controversy because of these views, and the fact that Captain Marvel seemed to have a lot more buzz than an equally important DC female superhero: Wonder Woman, but I left impressed.

The movie opened with a compelling scene and ended with the hyped-up transition into Avengers: EndGame that I anticipated. I learned who Captain Marvel is, where she came from, how she got her powers, in a comfortable and well-paced manner we’ve seen in previous Marvel origin stories.

While it may not have been as mind-bending and captivating as Doctor Strange, I was still on the edge of my seat from start to finish.

What I’m saying is I wasn’t bored at all throughout the entirety of the movie. There were intense action scenes, excellent CGI and effects and incredible line deliveries. It was very akin to what I’ve experienced in the previous Marvel films.

In fact, I thought the airplane scenes in the movie outdid the scenes in the two latest Star Wars movies. As my boyfriend put it, “Captain Marvel did Star Wars better than Star Wars.” The chase scenes were engaging, exhibiting sharp turns and quick maneuvers that were dizzying but satisfying. I was invested the whole time.

There were a few scenes introducing female empowerment and overcoming weakness, but they didn’t feel forced or poorly placed. It was realistic and accurate to today’s society, and I felt it was important that they addressed this in some way. I think that the direction and writing of this movie accurately portrayed this.

However, Larson’s performance wasn’t exactly what I had imagined for Captain Marvel. In some instances, her character is referred to as being ‘too emotional’, which is something that I didn’t see on screen. Throughout the movie, Larson seems to be very steady personality-wise, without a real sense of dimension.

This isn’t to say that Larson wasn’t good; she just wasn’t what I had imagined. It’s still early though and I am anxiously waiting to see if her character in Endgame will continue to step up to the plate.

The chemistry between Larson and Samuel L. Jackson was great. I enjoyed watching them work together on screen. There were many charming scenes between that looked like it only needed to be attempted once, it was that real.

I came away from the movie excited to see what will happen next and how Captain Marvel will fit in with the rest of the Avengers.

Although some fans don’t agree with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s comment, suggesting that Captain Marvel is the universe’s most powerful superhero, I think she is a strong contender.

Captain Marvel is worth the watch and I think it’s possible that Larson will open up the doors for a new take on this superhero, as well as opportunities for more diverse film review inclusion.