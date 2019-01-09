Cars make a cozy home for Norway rats

Loading ... Loading ...

By JORDYN BOSTROM & BRIENAH CASSAR

Staff Writers

Like most of us, there’s nothing a rat loves more than a new car.

Rats have always enjoyed the warmth and protection provided under a car’s hood, but the use of soy-based wire insulation in newer cars have made cars much more inviting to these vermin. This can result in anywhere from a few hundred dollars in damage to a car being scrapped in extreme cases, according to Mike Cronin, a mechanic at Jiffy Lube in St. Catharines.

Chewed wiring is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to potential damage caused by rats. “Obviously if you’ve got an animal living in the car you’re going to have all the typical smells and health issues that go along with that,” says Cronin. “Electrically? Sky would be the limit. Anything that’s electrically powered (such as) windows, lights, the engine itself, any of the components in the dash that are electrically run, all of that could be affected in one way or another.”

It’s especially hard to pinpoint where the rats are entering the vehicle. “Having no backbone and being as flexible as they are, any little hole or crevice is enough to give them a place in so it’s hard to say,” says Cronin. “There’s no real place specifically I would expect. A common place is in through the ducts for the heating system on the outside of the car.”

Cronin says he believes rats in the Niagara region are a bigger problem for those who restore older cars or store cars throughout the winter. Cases involving active vehicles are generally caught much earlier and before extensive damage may be caused. The biggest obstacle in these cases is usually trying to get the rat out of the vehicle, according to Cronin.

Although Cronin isn’t sure whether most car insurance would cover rodent damage, he believes it depends on each individual case and insurance company. Rats can be deterred or prevented in a few different ways. The most popular methods include taste deterrents such as wrapping wires in capsaicin-infused tape or using bitter apple spray, which is most commonly found in pet stores.

Cars that are being stored should be sealed or covered. and garages should be checked for any potential entry points.