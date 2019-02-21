CBD skin and hair products take root

Loading ... Loading ...

By MARIANA WINZER

Columnist

Cane+Bliss is a fairly new brand, introduced to beauty stores in 2018, that is taking a progressive step in the beauty industry. Their products are infused with CBD oil as well as many other great oils that benefit the hair and scalp in many ways.

Cane+Bliss uses more than 30 botanical extracts in their products, ranging from jojoba, Vitamin E and ginseng. All of these fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants combined aid in keeping a scalp healthy and hydrated. According to their current pamphlets, their products claim to “increase elasticity, intensely hydrate and protect the natural moisture barrier.”

Keywords I look for in new hair products are sulfate-free and silicone-free. Sulfates are what makes hair colour fade faster and silicons weigh down my hair as they’re usually hard to wash off without a detox shampoo.

Not only are these products great for your hair and scalp but they’re environmentally friendly as well, which was a big plus for me as I try to use eco-friendly products. A big push for me was that this line is vegan/cruelty free, the products themselves are biodegradable—which should be a great sign as you would be putting it on your skin— GMO free, ethically sourced and it is a Canadian-made product.

With it being bitter cold these past few weeks I figured it was the perfect opportunity for Lucas Claxton, a Niagara College Broadcasting student and my boyfriend, and I to give these products a fair chance and test if they do what they claim to do.

I tried out the Sativa Wash (2 oz.), Mary-Jane Rinse (2 oz.) and Black Market Styling Cream (2 oz.), a kit of three that is valued at $36. I made sure to only use these three products, no extra conditioners, creams or leave-ins.

The Sativa Wash is the main shampoo of the line. It is colour-safe, which is great as my hair is currently colour treated and sulfate-free. One of the first things I found about this shampoo is that it smells identical to Sprite, which makes sense as there are a lot of citrus extracts and oils in the product. Throughout the week I realized that the shampoo made my scalp feel very clean, although it got oily rather quickly and I had to wash it more often than I would’ve liked.

With the constant washing I began to notice that the ends of my hair got really dry. Toward the end of the week I had to start using my usual leave-in conditioners and hair masks as I was experiencing heavy breakage.

“It definitely felt clean but it felt very dependent on the rinse (conditioner) as it made my hair very dry. Without the rinse I would’ve hated it,” said Claxton, who is an everyday hair washing type of person, unlike myself.

I would definitely recommend this shampoo for people who are in the routine of washing their hair every day as it keeps the scalp hydrated. The oils in the product did keep our scalps healthy but it became rather greasy often if not washed constantly.

The Mary-Jane rinse, which is the silicone-free conditioner of the line. It also works as a de-tangler and a great form of hydration after shampooing. This conditioner definitely did the job. It is very hydrating. Even after using shampoo almost every day my hair did not feel overly dry besides the ends. It did not feel overly slimy or hard to wash off and it left a nice citrus scent on my hair that lasted almost a whole day. A little goes a long way as well.

“A noticeable difference would be how soft my hair has gotten,” Claxton adds. Claxton uses hair clay every day and due to this his hair has gotten slightly dry, especially during the winter. This conditioner has made a drastic difference and will definitely be used often.

The last item, the Black Market Styling Cream, is kind of a jack-of-all-trades. It can be used as a de-tangler, a thermal protectant (used before any heat products to avoid heat damage), curl cream and finishing styler.

We did not get much use out of this product. It left some residue that later hardened on my hair during my first use; it did not really work as a leave-in conditioner and it just made me want to wash my hair immediately after. It was barely touched throughout the trial week. I think it should just be advertised as a styling cream and not a leave-in or de-tangler.

There were some great products that we both loved and will be using more regularly, Mary-Jane Rinse, and others which we did not touch much at all as there was too many cons during use, Black Market Styling Cream.

The line would benefit people who use product regularly and need a great natural way to cleanse the scalp and hair daily without causing much damage. Since the brand is full of natural ingredients as well as fatty acids and hydrating oils, I would definitely recommend this to be incorporated into your daily cleansing routine.