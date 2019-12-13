Celebrating Dr. Dan’s legacy at Niagara College

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

More than 600 people came together to celebrate the legacy of Niagara College president Dan Patterson.

The Nov. 22 celebration at Partridge Hall at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre comes after Patterson announced he would be concluding his tenure as president after 25 years.

Before speakers took the stage, the Niagara College Board of Governors had a surprise announcement. In an effort to pay tribute to Patterson, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus would be proclaimed the Daniel J. Patterson Campus.

After the surprise presentation, speakers approached the stage to reflect on the passion Patterson has shown throughout his career.

Bonnie Rose, a former vice-president academic at Niagara College, spoke to Patterson’s ability to ensure student success.

“Dan’s DNA is always intertwined with that of the college,” said Rose.

“He is passionate, trailblazing and welcoming. A visionary and exuberant risk taker, with the discipline and drive to make dreams come true.”

A powerful moment ensued on stage when Niagara College students from every year of Patterson’s tenure, 1995 to 2019, joined together to thank “Dr. Dan” for his many years of support.

Patterson was also commended for the strong relationships he has built within the Niagara region.

To show appreciation, St. Catharines mayor Walter Sendzik presented Patterson with the key to the City of St. Catharines.

“Dan has been a passionate and energetic champion of Niagara. Through his infectious energy and passion, Dan has inspired generations of students, entrepreneurs and local leaders to pursue their dreams,” said mayor Walter Sendzik. “He has left an indelible mark on Niagara College and our entire community. On behalf of the City of St. Catharines, congratulations on a remarkable career. We thank you for your leadership, vision and commitment to Niagara.”

Nov. 22 was also declared Dan Patterson Day in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls and Welland.

In addition to the renaming of the NOTL Campus, John F.T. Scott, chairman of Niagara College’s Board of Governors, shared that the college will establish the Dan Patterson Legacy Fund. The fund will provide students with support for bursaries, world experiences and scholarships.

Before the night came to an end, Patterson’s wife, Saundra, offered a few words on her husband’s career at the college.

“When Dan joined Niagara College, he did so with amazing enthusiasm. He had truly found what he wanted to do in life. With his dedicated leadership and that of the others who worked with him, Niagara College is what it is today.”

Before the night came to a close, Patterson took a few minutes to thank everyone who came and celebrated his career at the college.

“My fondest memories and points of pride were all captured here tonight,” said Patterson. “I always felt it was a privilege to lead Niagara College, and I never took it for granted.”

Though his time at Niagara College is coming to an end, Patterson says he will continue his involvement in post-secondary education.