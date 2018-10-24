Changes atop the DSBN after Niagara Region municipal election

By Victoria Nicolaou and Toni White

Staff Writers

The chair of District School Board of Niagara, Dale Robinson of Pelham-Thorold, was swept from office Monday while Lora Campbell, of St. Catharines-Niagara-on-the-Lake, a 25-year trustee, was re-elected.

Nancy Beamer, a retired teacher and owner of Beamer’s fruit market received 77 per cent of the votes in Pelham-Thorold to defeat Robinson.

Lora Campbell, Jonathan Fast, Alex Bradnam and Kate Baggot won the four available seats in St. Catharines-Niagara-on-the-Lake public board race.

Sue Barnett, in Welland, and David Schaubel in Fort Erie-Port- Colborne retained their seats. Schaubel won with 53.09 per cent of votes and Barnett won with 65 per cent of the vote.

In Niagara Falls, Kevin Maves, vice-chair of the school board, held on to his seat, while Shannon Mitchell beat incumbent Helga Campbell.

In Lincoln-Grimsby, Elizabeth Klassen won with 55.48 per cent of the vote, knocking out the incumbent Cheryl Keddy-Scott.

Niagara Catholic District School Board has some new faces, as well as incumbents.

Frank Fera, was re-elected in Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake and incumbent Dino P. Sicoli was re-elected to represent Wainfleet, Fort Erie and Port Colborne. Dan Moody secured the second seat in Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake.

In St. Catharines, Kathy Burtnik retained her seat, joining newcomer Larry Huibers, while Rhianon Burkholder won in Thorold, Merritton.

In West Lincoln-Wainfleet, Doug Newton was acclaimed in the public board race, as was Paul Turner in Welland in the Catholic School Board.

Article originally seen in the St. Catharines Standard