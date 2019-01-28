Changes to regional collection services

Loading ... Loading ...

By MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Staff Writer

Niagara Region is making efforts to improve waste pickup by bringing in another waste collection company to help reduce delays.

Canadian Waste Management Inc. (CWMI) has taken over the collection routes in Lincoln and West Lincoln from primary contractor Emterra, according to a press release that was sent out by the Niagara Region.

Niagara Region Chairman Jim Bradley says in the release, “Providing timely waste collection for the residents of Niagara is one of our top priorities.”

After experiencing some unforeseeable complications, CWMI created new routes for pickup.

In the same press release Matthew Dean, president and CEO of CWMI, says, “We will continue to make adjustments as we develop a better understanding of the Town of Lincoln and Township of West Lincoln.”

“We would like to apologize for the delays and look forward to servicing the region and the town and township in an efficient and professional manner.”

Representatives from both the Region and CWMI were unavailable for comment.

CWMI has hired more staff and sourced extra trucks to help keep a consistent and timely pace in the collection of the two municipalities’ garbage, recyclable and organic materials.

Emterra will move the trucks and staff that were being used in Lincoln and West Lincoln to other municipalities in the region to help offset the delays in collection the Region has been experiencing.

In the same press release, Bradley says, “Although we have seen some improvements, the Region continues to work with both CWMI and Emterra to ensure satisfactory service delivery.”

The changes to the collection services will not change the Region’s plan for a new waste collection contract in 2021.

Collection days will stay the same across the region, but times may vary from what residents may have become accustomed to.

Residents are reminded that the grey and blue-box materials may be picked up at different times. Similarly, garbage may be picked up at different times than green bin materials.

Those living in single-family homes and apartments with no more than six units will now be asked to call CWMI at 289-723-1230 or toll free at 1-877-780-9781 regarding large item pickup two business days before the regular pickup date.

Alternatively, you can submit an online request two business days before your scheduled pickup date.