City of Burlington hosts one last concert for ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Staff Writer

Walk Off the Earth member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor will be mourned by Burlington residents for a long time and remembered through a new Key to the City program.

Canadians across the country were saddened when they found out the keyboardist had died, but the news affected Burlington residents in a different way.

“After everyone heard that Mike had died, there was a huge outpouring of grief in the community,” says Mayor Marianne Meed Ward.

Ward says Taylor, 51, grew up in Burlington and was heavily involved in the community throughout his life as a friend, a family member, a teacher, a hockey dad and even a “drinking buddy.”

“He was such an amazing Burlington resident,” says Ward. “He put us on the map. He was a huge ambassador for us around the world and he always talked about his roots in Burlington.”

Taylor died from natural causes in his sleep on Dec. 29, leaving behind two children.

“Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary needs,” said the band in a statement they released on Twitter the next day. “Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world.”

After Taylor’s death, Ward says she was approached by many people asking the city to do something to recognize and honour him.

She looked at different options in which the city could honour Taylor, and decided to start a new Key to the City program that she had seen other municipalities do to recognize their citizens.

Ward says the intent of the program is to honour individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions and been good ambassadors to the city, have invested in the community and have been good representatives of the city while in other communities.

“Mike was all of that and more,” says Ward. “And so, I thought, we need to start a program to honour our citizens, and it’s just so fitting to make him the first recipient.”

Ward announced the program at the tribute concert held at Civic Square, downtown Burlington on Jan. 13, where she presented the key to Taylor’s bandmates.

When asked how long it took to organize the concert, Ward laughed and said, “Normally, a long time. But we put it together in a week.”

Walk Off the Earth and the Sound of Music Festival organization worked together on the idea before approaching the city to see if they could make it work. Ward says everyone had a role and the city “threw everything they had” at the idea and were able to make it happen.

The tribute included acoustic performances by many Canadian bands including Walk Off the Earth, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Scott Helman, Monster Truck, USS, Darenots and Saint Alvia.

“Everybody feels, right now, a little bit different,” said Sarah Blackwood, a member of Walk Off the Earth, at the start of the concert. “Of course, everybody is shocked and saddened, but we also want you guys to know that tonight is about coming together and expressing love and happiness, and we want to celebrate Mike for the incredible man that he was.”

Hundreds of bundled-up people attended the tribute concert in downtown Burlington despite the cold weather. The crowd’s applause was often muffled because everyone was wearing mittens.

Kelly’s Bake Shoppe, a local business, provided free hot chocolate for those who attended the tribute.

“To see it come together like that so quickly, it’s never been done before,” says Ward. “But we did it, and we’ll do it again.”