Climate policy is no longer a fringe issue

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff writer

They were parents with kids, students, local business owners and seniors holding up brightly coloured signs demanding climate action, refusing to be overwhelmed by the task in front of them.

“Hope is built from the ground up,” says Ryan Forster, one of the organizers of the St. Catharines climate rally and a member of Extinction Rebellion, a grassroots organization committed to fighting climate change. “Because ultimately, the solutions for this crisis are not going to come from the inside of mainstream politics; they’re going to come from people.”

Which is precisely why hundreds of people attended a climate rally in downtown St. Catharines on Sept. 27 that was part of worldwide climate strikes demanding national leaders take action against climate change.

And it wasn’t only adults; there were kids at the rally too young to vote who had opinions and advice for their political leaders.

“I want the leaders to start worrying about our planet and help stop climate change,” says 12-year-old McKenna Stefels, who attended the rally with her sisters and mom. Specifically, she would like the next prime minister to stop people from using plastic.

Climate policy can no longer be considered a fringe issue. An Abacus Data poll from September 2019 says nine in 10 Canadians think climate action is either important or urgent, and it is becoming a key issue in the upcoming federal election.

And while climate action at a national level is important to Extinction Rebellion, Forster says at the Niagara chapter they work with the municipal government climate change solutions, and he says it has been going well in St. Catharines.

The City of St. Catharines declared a climate emergency in 2019, and since then has hired a climate action coordinator and created a specific focus around the environment in St. Catharines’ strategic action plan. And Stefels would be pleased to know St. Catharines has also banned plastic water bottles and plastic straws in municipal facilities, according to Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Sendzik says residents tell him the local government needs to take more action, and the turnout at the climate rally demonstrates the importance of the issue for the people of St. Catharines.

“It’s actually amazing to see so many people… coming out to this climate action event,” he says. “The number of people from different demographics show that this is really, truly a community issue that we have to tackle together.”

And even in smaller communities such as Niagara, people at the rally think it’s important to take action against climate change.

Brock University student Celine Zamidar says there are easy but important things people in small communities can do. She gives the example of people not throwing trash on the ground.

“Those little things. Even though lots of people don’t think they make a difference, they do,” she says. “Then there’s not trash on our ground, getting into the sewers, getting into our water and then into our fish. No small action is too small.”

Zamidar’s friend and fellow Brock student Sarah Pierson agrees. “If every single person (at the rally) is doing what they can to help the planet that makes such a difference.”

Sendzik thinks St. Catharines can be a leader in the fight against climate change, and he says even smaller communities have a responsibility to make a difference.

“We all have to be doing what we can so we can be seen as an example,” says Sendzik. “We want to be part of the solution. Keeping our eyes shut and saying… we can’t have an impact means that we’re just leaving it for someone else.”