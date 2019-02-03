Coastal GasLink protests persist into February

Loading ... Loading ...

BY BREANNE ELRICK

Staff Writer

The fight against the Coastal GasLink Pipeline project seems like a non-stop battle for the Wet’suwet’en community.

A Coastal GasLink (CGL) bulldozer tore down a trapline that was on Unist’ot’en territory in British Columbia last week.

The construction of the pipeline has since been halted.

“Fully approved and permitted work was shut down temporarily today due to safety concerns arising from a number of individuals entering an active construction site and the continued placement of traps on the construction site,” CGL said in a press release.

After the RCMP set up roadblocks to the Unist’ot’en camp and arrested 14 pipeline demonstrators in a heavily military fashion on Jan. 7, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs made a deal to allow soft access to the land to start pre-construction. There were checkpoints where access was granted and where it was not.

Madonna Saunderson, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson for the North District, told The Toronto Star that officers had responded to possible violations of the agreement. RCMP officers are in the process of investigating.

It is in the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples that the protocol of free, prior and informed consent is the right of the First Nations of Canada.

“Safety is our top priority. Accessing an active construction site where heavy equipment is at work and placing traps in an active construction site poses a threat to our people as well as those on the site unauthorized,” says CGL.

Traplines are an essential source of food for the Indigenous community. It is within their rights to trap, hunt, and gather. They are common on First Nation territories. That is why checkpoints were in place. The checkpoints were there so construction workers did not trespass for various reasons, including safety.