Column: Can I really feel safe in my neighbourhood?

By BREANNE ELRICK

Columnist

After three men were shot in downtown St. Catharines in the middle of the afternoon on September 6, St. Catharines mayor Walter Sendzik said the city was “no less safe” than the day before. But two and a half weeks later there was another shooting, right outside my front door, and I no longer feel safe in my city.

I live on St. Paul St. right between Patrick Sheehan’s Irish Pub and Kaz’s Pub. It’s not the best area, but I’ve never heard of any problems with gun violence.

It was about 5 a.m. on Sunday when I was woken by a phone call from my boyfriend, Andrew, who works midnights. He’d just gotten off work and was riding his bike past my house on his way home.

Groggy and still half asleep, I managed to answer. “Hey babe, I’m sorry to wake you up,” he said, “I just needed to know you were okay.”

My heart started racing.

“Someone was shot outside of your house,” he said. “Your block is all taped up and they (the police) won’t let me through. I just wanted to hear your voice and have peace of mind.”

As a journalism student, I was quick to jump out of bed and investigate. I threw on my pyjamas, grabbed my (expired) press pass from last semester, and walked downstairs. But when I got to my front door, I came to an abrupt stop.

The reality hit me … and boy, did it hit me hard. It didn’t feel safe for me to exit my own front door.

I headed back upstairs and watched the scene from my living room window.

There was caution tape blocking off the street. There were also some very serious-looking detectives scouring the ground with flashlights. I assume they were looking for evidence.

It was obvious they didn’t know much yet. Neither did anyone else. It was now four hours since the initial gun shot and I still couldn’t find anything online.

As I searched for information, reality came in for a second punch: Who was shot? Did I know them? Is the victim alive?

Then a third punch: it could have been me.

I was supposed to work that night, but I called in sick. On a typical Saturday night, I could leave work anywhere from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and if I had gone to work that night, I could have walked through gunfire.

Downtown St. Catharines is my home. People who live there are my neighbors and friends. But, since Sunday morning I have felt like the neighborhood vibe has changed dramatically.

Now, when I open my front door, I pause and I listen to what is happening on the other side. And I keep my head down at night in fear of making eye contact with the wrong person. After all, the gunmen are still out there. No one has been charged.

The mayor has yet to make a public statement about the second shooting. I wonder, does he still consider St. Catharines “safe?” How could he? There are gunmen on the loose, talk of gangs and retaliation and two shootings in a month. How are residents supposed to feel safe with no guarantee there won’t be a third?