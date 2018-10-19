Column: Theatre should be enjoyed – by everyone

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

If you’re reading this right now, then it’s likely that you’re A) a Canadian citizen or currently residing in Canada and B) a Broadway fan; because let’s be honest, the title probably gives you a good idea what this piece is about.

So if these two things are true, I implore you to keep reading because chances are that what I’m about to talk about is something you’ve either encountered or are familiar with.

It’s the problem of local theatre as opposed to Broadway.

Now let me get something straight. I have no issues with local theatre.

I applaud each and every actor for putting their all into their performances and giving the best show that they can every night.

However, Broadway is what I’m passionate about, the bigger musicals, the bigger plays, the glitz and glam of it all. That’s what I’m drawn towards, like a moth to a flame.

It’s no secret that Broadway isn’t exactly close in location to us or accessible for everyone either.

There are costs upon costs just to get to New York alone, before you even factor in Broadway tickets. It can be done however.

Local theatre, of course, is close but that doesn’t automatically make it any better than shows on Broadway or even vice versa.

Should one take precedence over the other? I believe the answer is no. Our focus should not be on local theatre by default because of its proximity, but because we have an interest in what they’re showing.

We should love it if we want, not because we’re forced to.

Theatre is important, resonating, poignant even in its own right and should never be forced upon anyone. That only cheapens it in my opinion.

However, I often hear many say the opposite; that Broadway isn’t relevant because it’s located in another country or that there isn’t enough interest in it either.

My reply? If you believe there isn’t any interest in it, look again. Theatre fans are plentiful.

I’ve walked into random places before wearing theatre-related clothing, only to meet someone who comments on it and find we both share a love for musicals.

Therefore, fans are not scarce. We are here and we burn strong with passion. We can stay connected to the Great White Way through online bootlegs, clips, reviews, even articles from Broadway news outlets. Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. We just wish for the dismissal to stop.

Some of us have an interest in the Shaw Festival, while some of us have an interest that lies a little farther away in geographical distance.

As for relevance, it’s foolish for one to believe that what happens in New York’s Broadway District doesn’t affect us here in Canada. Broadway shows tour to Toronto (which I’ve even heard people remark is too far from the Niagara region to be focused on, which is frankly extremely ridiculous to think). People travel to New York to see Tony nominated productions.

An interesting point to consider: sports fans don’t limit themselves to just local games or tournaments because that’s what they’re closest to. No one asks them to, either.

They talk about the teams and leagues in different countries, they write articles about them, they get the word out as if it’s nothing to consider at all.

No one tells them to stop ignoring local games in favor of the more popular teams in the United States.

And frankly? That just isn’t fair to fans.

Broadway fans don’t have this courtesy. We’re told to focus on local theatre. We’re told to write about local theatre. As if the border between here and New York City is impossible to cross.As if we can’t have both.

Why can’t I love both local theatre and Broadway at the same time? Why can’t we have both?

I say we can. I say if you love something with every fiber of your being, if it makes you happy, then talk about it.

Talk about it until the breath runs out of your chest. Talk about it until you’re blue in the face.

Write about it. Sing out Hamilton songs at the top of your lungs.

Don’t limit yourself to one or the other. Enjoy the killer performances local artists have to offer, all the while holding the shimmering lights of the Broadway district close in your heart.

Don’t pick one. Pick both. Because you can.

As Oscar Wilde once said: “It was only in the theatre that I lived.”