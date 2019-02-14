Controversial new impaired driving laws now in effect across Canada

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Special to the News

New impaired driving laws that allow police to randomly demand a breath sample from a driver have provoked both disapproval and applause.

Defence lawyer Scott Newman says Canada’s new impaired driving laws disproportionately affect people of colour and provide police with too much power. “The search ability of the police is far too broad and far beyond what powers they need in order to investigate or prosecute these types of cases,” says Newman.

Taking full effect last month, Bill C-46 aims to increase road safety and better protect the community by cutting down on drug and alcohol impaired driving.

Two of the other main changes under the bill include roadside saliva testing and blood testing THC levels.

The Department of Justice Canada says this new legal framework will increase deterrence and detection of impaired drivers. “Giving law enforcement the ability to demand a breath sample from anyone following a lawful stop will make it easier to detect impaired drivers and get these drivers off of our roads,” says Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

During the study of the bill, several committees offered their suggestions. On behalf of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Director of Public Safety, Rob De Luca made submissions to address several areas of concern. “The reverse onus provisions that these presumptions create serve to undermine the most fundamental presumption of all – the presumption of innocence,” says De Luca.

Not everyone is opposed, however. Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada strongly supports Bill C-46 which it believes focuses on deterrents. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie says in order to prevent people from driving when they’ve consumed too much alcohol, we need to authorize police to use mandatory alcohol screening.

Murie compares the random breath tests to the searches we face when boarding a plane. He says, “Such procedures are accepted because they serve a public safety function. Like airport procedures, mandatory alcohol screening is consistent with the Charter.”

Newman disagrees and says deterrence is ineffective. “Whether you make the fines $800, $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 or even say you’re going to take away their license. Realistically across all countries it hasn’t been shown to be a good way to change people’s behaviours,” says Newman.

Instead Newman stresses focusing on education and alternative transportation. Newman says studies show there has been a drop in impaired driving in areas with ride-sharing services.