Convenience is key to voting, students say

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRITTNEY CUTLER

Staff Writer

Voting. Politics. Power. It’s all a part of our systems. In order to make it a working system, we need to make a change and vote.

However, young voters are not taking a political stand. It’s a tough sell with them.

Why is that?

People who range between 18-35 don’t vote in elections as often as voters in older demographics.

Just before Oct. 21 federal election, we asked Niagara College students about the importance of voting.

“Making it (voting polls) highly accessible like either doing it in schools or near schools, would be a great way for students to do it, especially if they could do it between classes,” says Scott Stratton, a second-year Computer Programming student. His argument is, if we were to put voting polls in a more accessible area, people will vote.

Mackenzie Ayala, a second-year Recreational Therapy student, also agrees that convenience is key to getting people to vote.

“ … Just more convenience for it, versus just going to a church and having to drive out of your way to vote and wait in a line.”

Another student, Chase Wapieshaddock, a third-year Child and Youth Care student, argues that for students to vote they need to be confident that their opinions mean something.

“We’re kind of talked down from it, then all of a sudden you turn 18 and it’s like ‘okay you need to vote’ and we were just told for the past 18 years that our opinions don’t matter, so why would we do that now?”