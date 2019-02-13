Cries for help go unanswered

Loading ... Loading ...

By MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Editorial

Bruce McArthur, the man accused of murdering eight men who had ties in the Church and Wellesley neighborhood of Toronto, has plead guilty to the eight counts of first-degree murder which have been laid against him.

The court heard the gruesome and chilling details regarding the murders of eight committed by McArthur before he plead guilty to the eight charges that had been laid against him on Jan. 29.

Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Abdulbasir Faizi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi and Majeed Kayhan are the names of the men who were so callously murdered, desecrated and stashed at a property that McArthur regularly landscaped.

McArthur preyed on these men, befriending them, sexually pursued them and then, when the men were at their most vulnerable, he struck and murdered them.

He kept photo files of the men as well as some of their personal belongings. In some instances, he even went so far as to stage their bodies.

“For years, members of the LGBTQ community believed they were being targeted by a killer,” said Michael Cantlon, the Crown’s representative. “They were right.”

Indeed, there was one reported instance where McArthur had been arrested in 2016 for attempting to suffocate a man in a van. The man escaped and called police. McArthur was arrested but after he gave a statement, he was released without being charged.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier sent a letter to his fellow officers detailing his investigation when McArthur was arrested in June of 2016 and the sleepless nights that he has experienced since.

Gauthier is alleged to have failed to follow protocol in his investigation. Protocol dictates that he ought to have taken a video recording as well as following up by taking photos of the victim’s injuries 72 hours later.

But the blame for the length of time McArthur was allowed to operate in a murderous fashion shouldn’t fall solely on this one officer. The whole police force that went so long denying a serial killer was operating in Toronto’s gay village should also be held accountable for the timespan that McArthur killed those eight men.

How many of those men would have been alive today had police listened to the community’s fears of the disappearances being linked?

This wasn’t the only brush that McArthur had with the law before his 2018 arrest. He was also convicted of assault after he beat a male prostitute with a metal pole on 2001.

The sentence he received for this crime came in 2003. He was given one year of house arrest, six months with curfew and three years of probation. These were the terms of his conditional sentence.

This time, however, he must go to jail.

One 25-year life sentence with chance of parole, which is what the defendant’s council wants, isn’t enough.

The minimum sentence of 25 years before chance of parole would put McArthur in his nineties. This still leaves a chance for the man to go free.

The Crown is seeking a sentence for 50 years with zero chance of parole being granted to the accused, meaning McArthur would be 116 years old and effectively eliminating any chance of the family members of the victims from ever having to see him at a parole hearing.

Let’s not forget that McArthur didn’t stop killing. He was caught by police with a man tied to the bed. If police hadn’t arrested him when they did, there likely would have been one more victim and one more set of relatives left wondering why their loved one had been killed.

So, McArthur plead guilty.

Good.

Now he should be locked up for the rest of his life where he’ll never be able to harm anyone the way he harmed these men.