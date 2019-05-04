Day in the life of a drag queen

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

In a back room of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the home of Garden City Productions, a group of costume designers are working hard to prepare for their production of Legally Blonde The Musical.

Among them is 24-year-old Alix Sobchuk, more prominently known as Niagara’s drag queen, Raven S. Klawe.

At a quick glance, you may mistake Raven S. Klawe for the Evil Queen in Snow White. But once you talk to her you realize she’s not so evil, maybe just a little sassy.

Sobchuk has been performing as a drag queen in the Niagara region for the past six years. He describes his drag as a combination of “gothy, theatrical, high fashion and conceptual storytelling.”

Sobchuk’s career as a drag queen began after being told he wasn’t allowed to perform in female numbers in his high school theatre productions.

“If I wanted to do Roxy from Chicago that wouldn’t be appropriate because a man would never be cast as Roxy in Chicago, but a man could be cast as the mother from Hairspray,” says Sobchuk.

This setback didn’t hinder Sobchuk’s spirit. Instead it inspired his exposé in drag at just 16. At a high-school Halloween dance, the “rebellious Aquarius” wore his mother’s dark burgundy dress, a cheap party store wig and makeup resembling a vampire queen.

When Sobchuk was confident he wanted to pursue drag, he began searching extensively for the perfect stage name. He describes it as a long process, but says he was determined to find a name synonymous with the colour black.

“I really liked Raven because it was synonymous with the bird and as a joke I said, what if I named myself Ravenclaw from Harry Potter and then a little while later, I said why the hell not. So I went with Raven S. Klawe,” says Sobchuk.

The “S” in Raven’s name signifies his drag mother, Empress Claudia Silva. Sobchuk says Silva, who is also the president of Pride Niagara, allowed him to blossom into the drag queen he is today.

Being a drag queen is no walk in the park. Makeup and costumes come at a hefty price. Aside from the fact that it’s expensive, Sobchuk says it can be difficult accepting that not every show you do will be well received.

“There are different audiences for different types of numbers. I could do a theatrical Evanescence number for one crowd and make $5 in tips or I could do a theatrical Evanescence number with another crowd and all of a sudden make $25 in tips.”

But for Sobchuk, at the end of the day it’s all worth it. His favourite part of being a drag queen is transforming into Raven S. Klawe.

“The best part about being a drag queen is going from being who you were before you started the makeup, to who you are when you put those lashes on.”

Alongside being a drag queen, Sobchuk has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community for the last six years.

“When it comes to LGBT youth, I encourage them to try new things. Try on a pair of heels and throw on some makeup.”

Since 2013, Sobchuk has been a member of the planning committee for Niagara’s Pride Prom. Every year he hosts the event as Raven S. Klawe. By participating in these events he believes he is giving these youth a safe place to express themselves and be who they are.

Being so close with the LGBTQ community, Sobchuk is well aware of the issues this group tends to face.

“Sometimes we live with family members or people who don’t want to accept us for who we are and that’s not our fault. That’s not on us, that’s on them,” says Sobchuk.

For Sobchuk, being a member of this community means proving to the world that being different isn’t a bad thing.

“Being different and celebrating our differences should be encouraged. Having different views and different thoughts shouldn’t be something punishable.”

Sobchuk says that in order to change these opinions and make a difference, we must educate people.

“People would typically say ignorance is bliss, but I say knowledge is power.”

As much as Sobchuk loves being a drag queen, he doesn’t see it as being a full-time job.

“Drag for me will always just be something fun that I can do to help me express myself.”

In the future, Sobchuk would like to focus on his business as an art director. He also hopes to become more involved in the theatre community, whether as a costume or set designer, director, or an actor.

Regardless of what the future has in store for Sobchuk, it is certain drag will continue to find a way in.

“Once I realized what it (drag) does for me, I don’t think I’m ever going not going to do drag. My future will always have some part of drag in it.”