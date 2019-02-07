Decluttering for a worthy cause

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Special to Niagara News

January means resolutions and for many people that means decluttering their homes and filling bags with items earmarked for donation to the local thrift store.

Donating used clothing, housewares or electronics seems a better solution to throwing them away or letting them languish unused in our homes.

And while in most cases that’s true, the people who work at the thrift stores would like donors to keep a few things in mind.

“You should be saying, would I wear this?” says Bob Romeo, director of marketing at Goodwill Niagara.

He says imagining that you are the person who will eventually purchase your item can help you decide whether it is worthy of donation.

That means items that aren’t torn, stained or broken.

Tim Albrecht, general manager of MCC Christian Benefit Thrift Shop, in St. Catharines, says that his store doesn’t have the capacity to wash clothing donations.

And while they may be able to make small repairs, volunteers can’t fix broken toys or electronics. Those items are recycled when possible, but sometimes they need to go to the landfill because they’re not in saleable or recyclable condition. That would be an added cost for the stores.

Marian Brownlow, a volunteer at Bloomingdeals Thrift Store, in Vineland, suggests that people ought to ask themselves if they would pass on the used item to their child or use an item themselves in that condition.

“It is wonderful for people to buy something for their children or for themselves that they can be proud of,” she said.

Albrecht and Romeo stressed that in order for donations to be most valuable, items should be dropped off during store business hours. Items left after hours can get ruined in inclement weather or be subject to looting.

Following these guidelines creates a little more work for individuals who want to donate, but the consideration helps thrift stores maximize the funds they use to support the local community.

For MCC Christian Benefit Thrift Shop that means more dollars for Indigenous groups, restorative justice and refugee programs in Ontario.

For Goodwill, those dollars fund job creation, training programs and affordable senior housing in the community.

Albrecht says, when the work is done well, he thinks of thrift stores as a “win-win-win.” They allow donors to declutter their homes.

Volunteers can participate in work that is fulfilling and customers can find useful and unique items in the store.

Everyone is able to participate in “something that’s bigger than themselves.”

Both MCC Goodwill Niagara and Christian Benefit Thrift Shop have, on their websites, lists of items the stores cannot accept, as well as lists of items welcome for donation.