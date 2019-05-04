Defying Expectations: the story of Beechwood Doughnuts

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

Tayler Book’s office is as humble and understated as she is.

Small and tucked away in a corner of St. Catharines’ Beechwood Doughnuts, it’s tidy with little more than a couple desks, a laptop and a filing cabinet. Decorations are limited to greeting cards taped to a window and some completed colouring book pictures. One of those pictures, of course, is a brightly coloured sprinkle doughnut.

The office sits in the heart of Beechwood’s bakery, the smell of molasses permeating the space. From the desk, Book can watch the flurry of activity in the kitchen as her co-owner Shane Belanger and staff create Beechwood’s popular doughnuts.

Book could be forgiven for letting the success of her doughnut shop go to her head. After all, it only took an hour to sell out on their very first day in January 2015 and now on a typical Saturday, Beechwood sells between 3,500 and 4,000 doughnuts, about 10 times what a 24-hour Tim Hortons was selling when Book and Belanger opened the store 4 1/2 years ago.

But that’s not what happened. Book sits behind her desk, hair pulled back in a loose knot, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, matter-of-fact about it all. And maybe that’s because she knows that Beechwood’s success isn’t a stroke of luck; it’s the result of years of hard work and discipline, something Book has never shied away from.

Because before she was a successful business owner, Tayler Book was a dancer.

The 27-year-old started dancing when she was three years old and began competitions when she was 13, which is also when Book started looking for her first job so she could perform in those competitive dance numbers.

“I basically came from always having to work for things I needed,” says Book. “I started working as early as I could. I was 13… and going for interviews.”

Book’s parents helped pay for her dance classes, but solo and group numbers cost hundreds of dollars for choreography, competitive fees and costumes, and if Book wanted to participate she needed to save her money in order to pay for them.

And so that’s what she did. From the time she got her first job at 14, Book worked full-time through the summers to pay for dance classes and then, eventually, for university. In fact, she often worked two jobs, not taking off more than five or six days during the summer. The money she earned working 10-hour days helped her graduate from Brock University with a sociology degree and no debt.

When asked if it was frustrating to have to pay her way when most of her teenaged peers didn’t, Book shrugs and shakes her head.

“No. It was more frustrating when I couldn’t find a job,” she says. “I just always felt like that was the fair thing to do. You work for what you want. That’s what my parents always did.”

Book feels so strongly about that sentiment that when her grades were only half a percentage point off from allowing her to qualify for Brock’s top scholarship, she ignored her friends’ advice to ask for a bump in her grades.

“If I didn’t earn it, I didn’t earn it,” she says. “I didn’t feel the need to call and pester people to give me something I didn’t earn.”

For seven years, Book made enough money to pay for dance or university while working at the Can View Drive-In in Thorold, a place she also credits with teaching her the management skills she now uses to run Beechwood Doughnuts.

“I learned how to do payroll, I learned how to do scheduling, manage,” Book says.

Working in a small business meant she had more opportunity to learn those skills than she would have at a larger company. By the time she was assistant manager at the drive-in, Book was overseeing a staff of 20 people and handling a lot of the day-to-day administrative tasks as well.

Of course, managing a staff at someone else’s business and starting a brand-new business are remarkably different things.

For a woman who approaches life logically and deliberately, wasn’t the decision to open Beechwood Doughnuts a big risk?

“People thought it was, but in my head I thought, ‘it’s not that big of a risk,’” says Book. “I (didn’t) have much to lose at that point.”

She was still living at home with her mom and brother; Belanger was living in a house with five roommates. There were few expenses and Book approached the business venture the same way she’d approached everything else in her life, with careful planning and preparation.

“I was 21, I was still at Brock and I was going to city hall, setting up meetings to see what I needed from economic development,” she says. “I was seeking out help from realtors to figure out how to get a space. I was trying to absorb as much information as I could.”

While Belanger and his sister, who ended up being Beechwood’s first staff member, planned the store and dreamed up flavours, Book kept guiding them back to the details and leg work required to make their dream a reality.

But regardless of how many people said no, or how unlikely it seemed from an outsider’s perspective, Book’s confidence in the business never wavered. Even at 21, the naysayers didn’t faze her.

“I’ve always just been independent and, you know, we don’t know that it’s not going to work until we try it. So the worst thing that was going to happen was that I was going to try it and it wasn’t going to work out,” says Book.

She “went to the numbers,” and figured out how many doughnuts she and Belanger would need to sell in order to pay their bills, and that was their goal. Nothing more, nothing less.

The store reflects Book’s quiet refusal to do what’s expected.

Beechwood has been a socially conscious business from the beginning. Yes, all the doughnuts are vegan, but Beechwood also participates in a partnership with YWCA Niagara, donating $1 from the sale of every cinnamon sugar doughnut to the organization, and Book and Belanger have been paying their staff more than minimum wage from the early days of the business. Just this month, Beechwood Doughnuts was certified as Niagara’s 12th Living Wage Employer, a designation earned when employers commit to pay their employees what the Ontario Living Wage Network deems a living wage for a city or region.

“It was always something we had in mind,” Book says of paying her employees a living wage. “We want everyone to be compensated fairly… it’s just the right thing to do.”

What’s the future for Book and her doughnut shop?

She laughs.

“I don’t know,” she says. “Everyone expects us to have a five-year, 10-year plan. Our five-year plan went out the window the first hour we opened. A lot of things are on the fly… (we) take things day-by-day and see how they go.”

Book says there’s no master plan for franchising, or for Beechwood Doughnuts to be the next Tim Hortons. She and Belanger are content with their downtown St. Catharines shop, flourishing in the neighbourhood she loves.

“The point (wasn’t to) have a monopoly on doughnut shops,” she says. “There’s nothing wrong with starting your own thing and encouraging other people to do the same.”

And that’s what she’s done: built a successful business that defies the odds and all expectations.

Just like its owner.