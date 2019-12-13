Disney+ now streaming

Loading ... Loading ...

BY BRITNEY BAKER-PITTENDRIGH

Staff Writer

The new streaming site Disney+ made its debut on Nov. 12. It was long awaited from a large portion of the population after talk of it began in late 2017.

Within its first day of its launch in Canada, America and the Netherlands Disney+ earned 10 million subscribers.

Disney may have had plenty of success in the past, but this is a new step in the right direction towards success with most people opting to pay for streaming sites monthly or yearly instead of paying for access to standard television.

With the launch was brought exclusive new content for Disney like a live action version of Lady and the Tramp.

They also added an addition to the already large franchise of Star Wars by adding a new show called The Mandalorian which follows the fall of the Empire.

The only downside to new shows is that instead of streaming sites like Netflix the episodes will be aired on a week-to-week basis, meaning people will have to put the remote down and wait a week for a new episode.

Though it will give them a chance to binge all the shows they used to watch growing up.

Disney+ allows you to access a variety of content including stuff from Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and Pixar, allowing you to stream on multiple devices for $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year in Canada.

The new streaming site is available on a wide range of devices such as various smart TVs, Chrome, Mac and Windows devices as well as PS4 and Xbox One.