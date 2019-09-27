Do you want the new iPhone?

Loading ... Loading ...

BRITTNEY CUTLER

Staff Writer

It’s here.

Orders for Apple’s new iPhone 11 began on Sept. 13.

Starting at $699, the latest version of the company’s popular mobile-device line comes with plenty of upgraded features, including a new dual-lens camera, and new colours, such as purple, green and yellow.

It also comes with an A13 chip, which is the fastest chip out of the other iPhones.

It is the most durable out of any of the iPhones.

Other features include the phone having longer battery life – one hour more than the iPhone XR. It’s more water resistant than previous phones and imaging exceeds a 1792 by 828 resolution.

However, despite these changes, not everyone is impressed. Ashley Samaroo, a first-year Police Foundations program student, says she doesn’t like the new phone.

“I’m not a fan of the iPhones,” says Samaroo. “I hate them. They have a lot of iOS issues, a lot of crashing, the updating. Their battery dies way too fast and their screen cracks way too easily.”

She says that Apple focuses too much on the design of the phone, too much “glam.” Although it looks pretty on the outside, it doesn’t do its job on the inside, she adds.

First-year Graphic Design program student, Athina Samaroo, Ashley Samaroo’s younger sister, says she agrees that Apple hasn’t done a good job with its new edition of the iPhone collection.

“I’m not a fan of the iPhones in general, especially with the cameras that they have going on with the new ones. The cluster of dots is not appealing.”

Some say this is the best edition of the iPhone yet.

A review written by Nilay Patel and published in on verge.com on Sept. 17, refers to the iPhone 11 as the phone “most people should buy,” specifically noting its incredible camera and battery life.

“None of this means the iPhone 11 is a perfect phone or that it has all of the best specs and features you can get. It doesn’t,” writes Patel.

“But it’s great where it counts, and it’s totally fine everywhere else.”