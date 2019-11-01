Does traditional therapy outweigh apps?

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

Therapy apps may be accessible and affordable, but traditional therapy offers patients something an app can’t provide.

“I don’t think it would ever replace the experience of sitting across from a person and really having that kind of in-the-moment engagement,” says registered psychotherapist Sue Lymburner.

Lymburner says she doesn’t want to be old-fashioned, but she has a tough time with the idea of relying solely on therapy apps to provide treatment.

“My concern is that it just feeds into that trend of working remotely, communicating via text instead of face-to-face.”

Lymburner is also worried users will blame themselves if the app doesn’t provide relief.

“If you’re using an app and the understanding is that you should be able to work through your stress, or depression, or anxiety by using it and then it’s not as helpful as you were hoping, I think you’re also then left with a subsequent feeling of ‘What’s wrong with me?’”

Talkspace is an example of one of several therapy apps available. To date, it has helped provide counselling to more than a million people around the world.

One of the strongest features of the app is its affordability.

According to Therapy Toronto, the average cost of psychotherapy in Canada is $125 to $175 a session.

Talkspace offers three different plans, starting at $260 a month. Each plan provides unlimited text, video and audio messaging with a licensed therapist.

Husband and wife, Oren and Roni Frank, founded the company in 2012 after attending couples therapy.

The couple created Talkspace to ensure counselling was affordable and accessible to anyone across the globe.

“In a day and age when mental health care is recognized as a global societal crisis, the effectiveness and convenience Talkspace provides to those seeking to improve their mental health and well-being stands out,” says spokesperson for Talkspace Ralle Karadjov in an e-mail response.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in Ontario the average wait time for receiving mental health treatment is six months to a year.

With these extensive wait times, Lymburner says therapy apps may be beneficial to use while waiting to see a counsellor.

“Perhaps if you were waiting, you had something, some specific education through some of these apps, some specific tools or skills to learn, to understand or keep track of your moods.”

Lymburner often refers her clients to Calm, an app that helps users meditate and practice mindfulness.

But as valuable as these apps may be, she says face-to-face therapy is still the key piece to treatment.