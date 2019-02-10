Don’t leave your pets out in the cold

Loading ... Loading ...

By TONI WHITE

Staff Writer

The past few weeks in the Niagara region have seen some incredibly cold temperatures, at times reaching as low as -20 C with windchill warnings as low as -30 C.

On days like those where the wind leaves your cheeks bright red and angry, and you can’t have ungloved hands for more than a few minutes, you ought to wonder how cold it is for your pets.

Cold weather is just as dangerous for pets as warm weather and just like people, pets can be sensitive to the cold.

Tracy Lapping, an inspector with Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), recently said in an interview with CBC news that the cold snap can also take its toll on animals.

“If it’s too cold for you to sit out there, it’s too cold for them to sit out there,” said Lapping.

It is important to vet check your animals to ensure they are safe during the winter months. Pets with arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing’s disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature and may be at risk in extreme temperatures, according to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation.

During extreme cold, it’s important to keep an eye on your pets. Even if your pet has long hair or is acclimated to the weather, anything can happen.

“While the SPCA recommends keeping your dog or pet inside during these temperatures, outdoor dogs and pets must be provided with adequate shelter and constant supply of fresh water because they need to stay hydrated to handle the cold,” said Lapping.

It is also important to note that cars act as refrigerators in the winter, as they hold in the cold. It’s unsafe to leave an animal alone in a vehicle for long periods of time, hot or cold.

As an extra precaution, you should take the time to check underneath your vehicle, under the hood and make noise before starting it. Animals seeking shelter in the warmth of your vehicle could be seriously injured or killed by the fan belt according to the Ontario SPCA.

Canada’s laws require that animals receive adequate shelter and care and failure to provide adequate shelter could lead to prosecution with a fine, jail sentence or prohibition from having custody of animals.