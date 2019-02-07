Don’t underestimate Broadway fans, Disney

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

2018 was a pretty good year for Disney.

The company released Wreck it Ralph 2, gaining both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for the animated sequel.

The highly anticipated Mary Poppins Returns, released in December, boasted an exceptional cast and filled seats night after night, although it did pale in comparison to Warner Brother’s Aquaman, also released in that month, which overtook Mary Poppins Returns in both profits and popularity.

In terms of older audiences, Disney dominated the box office in the early part of the year, with mega-blockbusters Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War releasing to wildly enthusiastic and slightly obsessed Marvel fans everywhere.

So, all in all a pretty successful year.

One would think they would want to continue the good luck through 2019, too. And maybe you could argue that they have in a way. Like I said before, they’ve scored Oscar’s nominations in multiple categories, including the coveted Best Picture.

That aside, it’s the middle of January and they’ve already encountered their first controversy. And not on a topic you would expect.

Earlier this month, Disney made what the company surely thought would be an exciting announcement. Disney was officially moving forward with a live-action version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

And, admittedly, this was met with excitement from the masses, especially those who were familiar with the La Jolla/Paper Mill Playhouse stage adaption of Disney’s animated classic.

The stage show strayed from the Disney version quite a bit and instead worked its way back toward Victor Hugo’s original 1831 novel. It delved much deeper into the monster-versus-man comparison used throughout the show, exploring just what makes Quasimodo a monster and Claude Frollo a man, or vice versa. The production even kept Hugo’s tragic, yet beautiful, ending, which saw Quasimodo die of starvation while guarding Esmerelda’s body, protecting her even in death.

The show has a dedicated fan base and probably one of the most beautiful scores I have ever had the privilege of listening to. It makes you consider what it really means to be human and what it means to really, truly live your life to the fullest. It’s an emotional rollercoaster.

Despite not securing a Broadway run, it’s nonetheless a beloved production and fans have been chomping at the bit ever since it closed for new versions and especially, what seemed to be a long shot, a film adaption.

Except, as it seemed to turn out, it wasn’t that long of a shot. The original team from the 1996 film and the same two people behind the stage adaption, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, will be returning to work on this one. David Henry Hwang, a Tony Award-winning playwright is even set to pen the feature. From an outside glance, it appears as though the dreams of all those Broadway fans will be coming true.

Here’s where the story turns sour. Disney has decided to focus on molding the story into a blend of their 1996 animated film and Hugo’s novel, but not the stage adaption at all. Why?

They have what some could call the Broadway dream team. A Tony winner, the genius behind Wicked and Alan Menken, is a true visionary.

If they were to adapt at least some of the Broadway show, some of the ideas behind it, not only would they have what is sure to be a hit, they would have the Broadway community rallying behind them. How small does Disney actually think the Broadway community is?

We have numbers, believe me. And there’s safety in numbers. They should be appealing to the masses, not excluding them. We see this sort of thing all the time. Live television musicals cast movie stars instead of seasoned Broadway performers, in order to appeal to a wider audience.

You may think I’m overreacting when it comes to all this, but a decent film adaption of a Broadway musical is rare. Really rare. Instead we get 2012’s Les Misérables which honestly should have just been called Close-up: The Musical, because that’s all that it was. Close-ups. (Still, I’m a fan of the film, because it’s very doubtful we’ll ever see a better one.)

Or we get the upcoming Cats film adaption that no one even asked for. Seriously, of all the things Broadway fans want, it doesn’t seem like that one even took the top 50.

Disney has an opportunity here. They could move forward with the film and use elements of the stage production, which has more than enough of both the novel and the 1996 film to appeal to a non-Broadway audience, while also drawing in the thespian crowd. They could even keep Broadway exclusive songs like ‘Made of Stone.’

If only they saw it that way. Don’t even get me started on the cast. Josh Gad, of Frozen fame, is set to produce and the rumor is that he’ll star as Quasimodo.

Let me just say that I don’t have a problem with him. He’s a very talented movie and Broadway star, however I have doubts that he can pull it off. He is a brilliant comedy actor, but I don’t quite think that The Hunchback of Notre Dame should be played as a comedy.

Michael Arden starred in the stage production and not only was he phenomenal, he has a pretty sizeable fan base behind him. Arden brought something to the stage show that I can’t even begin to describe. There was a vulnerability in Quasimodo, a beautiful soul and a strength all at once. Even the moments when he was silent were breathtaking. Every little nuance he brought to the character made the story all the more enticing.

Cast him, Disney. Cast him now, if you hope to make this train wreck work.

I guess the moral of the story here is this: if you’re not going to do it right, don’t do it at all.

And for the love of all that is good, stop underestimating the number of Broadway fans in the world.