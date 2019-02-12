Dragon Ball Super: Broly Review

Loading ... Loading ...

KBy MIGUEL WELLS

Columnist

After four long years, the world-famous Dragon Ball franchise finally returns to the silver screen with the hotly anticipated flick, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

With the initial television run of Dragon Ball Super complete, series creators Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation have partnered up yet again. Their sights are set on remaking the success they saw with 2013’s Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and 2015’s Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.

But have Toriyama and our friends down at Toei Animation managed to make Dragon Ball Super: Broly live up to the hype?

The short answer: yes. The long answer; Good lord, yes! Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only stands as one of the best films and visual experiences for the series in the past decade, but in the entirety of the franchise. But what makes this movie just that good?

Well, for starters, the very concept of the movie was meant as a sort of love letter to fans of the series, incorporating elements from various Dragon Ball media, bringing them together and improving upon them individually, while adding in new elements to fill the gaps.

The first half of the film focuses entirely on the secret history of the Saiyan race, which, despite Dragon Ball’s nearly 40 years of existence, has never been elaborated on so clearly. The film shows how the Saiyans came to be ruled by the galactic tyrant, Frieza; adapts Toriyama’s take on Bardock’s tale, Dragon Ball Minus, officially into the series canon and shows the destruction of the Saiyan homeworld, as well as the fates of various characters following this event.

The film’s eponymous Broly is, as one would expect, entangled in this series of events.

The film uses the existing elements of the series to write an entirely new story for an entirely new Broly.

That’s right. This isn’t the same Broly you’ve come to know from the classic Dragon Ball Z movies, the emerald-tinted, screaming madman who went ballistic and vengeful because our protagonist, Goku, merely cried beside him as a baby.

Toriyama has made an entirely new incarnation of the character with a new and improved personality for this film, which has – thankfully – blessed this new Broly with something that the former sorely lacked – an actual character with thoughts, emotions and a personality rather than a screaming mess.

But that’s enough beating around the bush. As Dragon Ball fans we’re all here for one thing; high-powered fight scenes filled to the brim with action, powering up and enough yelling to leave a normal man unable to speak for a week.

The action scenes in this movie are absolutely phenomenal.

With Toei using a brand new art style inspired by Toriyama’s classic manga style rather than the glossy style they’d been using for the past two movies and Dragon Ball Super, all of the movements have a more fluid and more detailed look.

This helps immensely when following the flashy action scenes in this film. The choreography has characters doing insane aerial maneuvers, like Vegeta flying and spinning past a volley of energy blasts and showing a good portion of Broly’s fight with Goku entirely from his perspective.

Speaking of Broly, he is an absolute beast. His fighting style is completely and utterly savage. He fights like a berserker, yanking our heroes around by the legs and whipping them into the floor, dragging their heads through massive walls, leaving craters with every thundering footstep as he rushes them down, yelling and going absolutely mad the entire time.

Broly is an absolute spectacle to watch in battle and the mind-numbing violence of his sheer brutality brought the biggest, giddiest smile to my face as the carnage ensued.

Now, as one would expect with Dragon Ball, the visual effects, whether it is for the giant energy blasts or power up sequences, have got to be on point. And believe me, they were. Every single transformation the cast underwent used a variety of effects.

It made them feel truly epic, even in assuming lower forms, such as the standard super Saiyan transformation. Hell, every form offered something unique to witness, although seeing Goku briefly enter Ultra Instinct during his ascension to Super Saiyan Blue was one of my favorite nods in the film.

All of these amazing visual effects and fight choreography are all tied together by the soundtrack. The soundtrack lends itself well to what’s currently happening. For example, when Broly starts letting loose and going savage, a tribal sounding war theme immediately starts playing and has the narrator chanting the special attack as they’re used. It enhanced the experience exponentially.

Suffice it to say, if you consider yourself a Dragon Ball fan in any capacity you should go and see this film. It is an absolute treat for all.