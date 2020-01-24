Editorial: 5 things you can do now to help the planet

I’m sure you have heard this before: plastic is one of the most harmful products that is killing our planet.

As we enter 2020, we can see more clearly than ever that we are in a climate crisis and the Earth is, without a doubt, in a very bad state. We continue to make it worse by disposing of billions of plastic products.

According to Natural History Museum, between 4.8 to 12.7 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean. Experts say that if we don’t start changing our ways, we will have more plastic in the ocean than fish in 2050.

Plastic products can include food packaging, wrapping paper, water bottles, cutlery, cigarettes, coffee cups and so much more.

So, I have created a list of the littlest things you can do to help the world by using less plastic.

1. Buy reusable straws

A reusable straw would make a huge difference as millions of plastic straws get thrown away each year from restaurants. On average, a Canadian uses 730 plastic straws each year. You can buy them online or in stores and replace one plastic straw at a time. Here is a link to buy metal straws.

2. Use a water bottle

Plastic water bottles are one of the leading causes of plastic pollution. The average Canadian uses 1025 plastic water bottles each year. If you use a reusable water bottle that is one less plastic item polluting our world. Also, there is nothing wrong with tap water, but for some reason if there is with yours, buy a filter and use that to refill your water bottle.

3. Use own grocery bags

A Canadian uses about 700 plastic bags each year. You can bring your own bags to the grocery store and fill up with those; you would be amazed to see how many plastic bags are currently floating in the ocean. Using just one makes a big difference.

4. Reusable lunch wrap

Plastic wrap is another big one with plastic pollution. There is beeswax wrap that is eco-friendly and biodegradable. You can buy some here.

5. Ditch the plastic cups

Over 500 billion single-use coffee cups and plastic cups are dumped in landfills and oceans annually. Each Canadian use 720 plastic cups each year. Use a glass or stainless-steel thermos for hot or cold drinks. A staggering number of plastic cups from coffee and soda are floating all around the world and polluting those areas.

These habits can easily be broken if you put your mind to saving our planet and just remember that one person can make a difference, but nothing will change unless we all pitch in and help.

Brittney Cutler