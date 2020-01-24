Editorial: Perfect time to look within

Loading ... Loading ...

The new year is here, but we are still stuck in our ways. Still we are constantly using distractions to numb our feelings without even noticing.

When you are waiting impatiently in a long line, you scroll through your phone.

When you feel lonely and sad, you turn on Netflix then go to sleep.

Just like any other year, new year resolutions mean health, wealth and happiness.

The recent trend of self-care has people justifying “treating themselves” by getting their nails done, buying a new video game and purchasing material desires.

Although treating yourself is important, this may only cause temporary happiness as another form of distraction.

True self-care is practising a state of mindfulness.

Google defines mindfulness as, “a mental state achieved by focusing one’s awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations, used as a therapeutic technique.”

I define it as, “sitting with yourself honestly in what you think matters during the present moment.”

CBC News recently featured an article about the new trend of bringing mindfulness into the new year. Mary Clements, a registered professional counsellor of Heartwork Wellness, was interviewed.

“There’s no perfect way to be mindful,” Clements said. “That’s up to every individual to figure out what works for them. And I don’t think it’s about changing who you are.”

Clements recommends people pay attention to their surroundings and their thoughts, words and actions.

“What research has shown and continues to show is that what really matters is consistent and regular practice, and even short bits of practice,” she said.

The Harvard Gazette released an article recommending students join guided meditations on campus. Harvard intends on continuing multiple studies on the effects of mindfulness as researchers believe it helps anxiety, stress and forms of depression.

People chase happiness their whole lives by looking in all the wrong places.

We allow fear, pain and our ego to get in the way.

Happiness can be achieved through your state of mind, if you let it.

How are you expected to love yourself if you don’t even know yourself?

You can start by confronting your emotions and asking yourself the hard questions, “why am I feeling like this?” or “what do I want?”

Being mindful is about being honest and accepting yourself for your needs and wants.

You may not always have the control over what happens to you, but you always have the power to control what you hold onto and what you let go of.

Pay attention to how you initially react, then notice how you react when you take a moment to think about it.

It doesn’t take a new year to try new things, improve yourself or change your state of mind.

All it takes is the courage to start every morning when you wake up.

Set time aside for yourself to do what you love every day.

You are the only person that is holding you back. Pay attention to yourself and find ways to slowly become who you want to be.

Put your phone down in your moment of distraction and be in the present moment.

What is happening? How do you feel? Why do you feel like this?

We spend so much time looking through other people’s lives online, we often forget to live our own.

Everyone is dealing with their own problems and insecurities. Allow yourself to understand this more often so you don’t take things so personally; this will also help you to be kinder.

Allow yourself to be your own best friend. As silly as it may seem, trusting yourself may put your anxieties on the back burner. Being able to take care of yourself during hard times will help you realize just how strong and capable you are, no matter the circumstances.

Begin to love yourself enough to set goals that excite you, set goals that scare you and set goals that you would be amazed to accomplish this year.

Perhaps you spend so much of your energy caring for others you leave no room for yourself.

If you love and care for yourself, you can only love and care for others more.

What are you holding onto that is no longer serving you?

Samantha Corbett