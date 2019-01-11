eSports popularity rises

Loading ... Loading ...

By DEVYN STEWART

Staff Writer

Electronic sports, otherwise known as eSports, is continuing to gather steam as it grows and the audience becomes larger due to the ever more varied games filling the void of the competitive aspects of the video game world.

Since 2017, eSports has become extremely popular, with games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, League of Legends, and many other similar games.

“I wouldn’t say eSports are as competitive as (physical sports like hockey and football),” said Zachary Shade, a student at Niagara College.

“(But) there are way more eSports players than physical sports players since the requirements aren’t as strict.”

“(eSports) seems to have been gaining a lot of traction over the last 10 years with the releases of games like DOTA and LoL,” said Shade.

“(The views eSports bring in) don’t surprise me. I can see the appeal,” said Joshua Cronkwright.

The first video game competition started all the way back in late 1972 at Stanford University with a game called Spacewar.

The first true eSports competition ever held was over a game called Space Invaders, which pulled in a large audience of around 10,000 people.

At the turn of the millennia, video games took quite a major leap forward with the creation of Defence of the Ancients, a Warcraft 3 mod, starting the true MOBA trend.