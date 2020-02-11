Even with Kobe, we have to tell the whole story

Kobe Bryant was a once-in-a-generation basketball talent.

He was a husband for 20 years, a father to four girls.

He was an Oscar winner.

And Kobe Bryant was also credibly accused of sexual assault in 2003.

But of all those things, only one has the chance of being forgotten in the days, weeks and years following the retired NBA superstar’s tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Once news of Bryant’s death on Jan. 26 began circulating online, fans, friends and players began posting tributes, expressing their shock and disbelief at the news. Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade got choked up in videos. Lebron James was seen sobbing at a Los Angeles airport. Tiger Woods was visibly shaken in an interview with CBS.

Kobe’s death was the top trending topic all day, with many journalists listing his two decades’ worth of basketball accomplishments: championships, MVPs, All-Star appearances.

One journalist, Felicia Sonmez of the Washington Post, posted something different. She shared a 2016 article from the Daily Beast about the sexual assault allegations against Bryant.

Reaction was swift. Sonmez says she received death threats. Someone discovered her address and threatened her, making her feel unsafe in her home. She was accused of being disrespectful to Bryant, and she was even suspended by the Washington Post because her editors said she violated the Post’s social media policy (the suspension has since been reversed).

People don’t like to speak ill of the dead, generally. But journalists have a responsibility to report the truth, and in this case, the truth encompasses the entirety of Bryant’s life. Simply because a rape accusation doesn’t fit the narrative of the talented basketball player who loved his family isn’t a reason to ignore it.

Bryant wasn’t convicted. The charges were dropped when the woman decided not to testify, and he later settled a civil suit with her. He released a statement saying that while he believed their encounter had been consensual, he understood that she didn’t see the incident the same way. An apology perhaps, but no admission of guilt.

And Bryant went on to play another decade in the NBA. He retired a legend; he died a god.

But what of the woman who accused him of rape? Who, at 19 years old, says she was choked and forced to have sex with Bryant. Who, while the rest of the world moved on, has carried that night with her every day.

What of other sexual assault survivors who know this woman’s experience and are wrestling with their own emotions while the world honours Bryant the basketball legend while ignoring Bryant the accused rapist?

No one is saying this death isn’t a tragedy. Bryant was only 41. His daughter Gianna, 13. There were seven other people in that helicopter, including two other teenage girls, whose deaths have devastated families. This was a horrific loss, and people should grieve how they need to.

But it is not a journalist’s job to censor a person’s life in order to spare feelings or risk being seen as insensitive. The rape accusation is part of Bryant’s story, and it needs to be told.

Bryant was a complicated man; he has a complicated legacy. Most people do.

And while he should be remembered for his impact on the basketball court, his devotion as a father and husband and his philanthropic work, he also has to be remembered as a man who was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a Colorado hotel in 2003.

Because that is also part of his legacy.

Lindsay Smith