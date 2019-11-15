Ex-field hockey player speaks out

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

It was late in the third quarter, and his team was losing its spirit.

No matter how many goals they scored, their rivals would just tie up the score again.

He, a new kid (to the team), wasn’t a popular selection that day.

“I failed to win the crowd even after scoring two goals in the second quarter,” says Rajat Mehta, with a spark in his eyes as he talks about his field hockey career.

The 19-year-old is now studying in Trent University, Canada.

He locked eyes with his captain and his best friend and started making a run. He gave him a long ball over the defence, and Mehta had a induvial moment of brilliance as he curled the ball in.

“I don’t even celebrate my goals that much but day I just ran as I heard the crowd chanting my name,” said Mehta. “I can never forget it, I just took my shirt off and started running towards the rival fans to remind them that this turf stiff belongs to us.”

Mehta started playing hockey when he was 13 after leaving his hometown and family to move into one of the biggest boarding schools in India, Sarala Birla Academy (SBA).

SBA has always been known for his hockey team and its unique youth setup which gives young players a chance to compete against state teams before eventually getting picked up by one to make it to the national team.

Mehta started off as a midfielder.

“Everyone wanted to be a forward and I just knew that I was not going to get the playing time,” says Mehta.

He failed to impress in that position and started having self-doubt. He even considered switching sports.

It was Manjunath Kongepanda, his field hockey coach, who saw his potential as a center forward and revolutionized his game.

“I wasn’t the best at what I did, but I did what not a lot of people did and he (Kongepanda) made me realize that.”

Mehta caught the attention of CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) very early. This was one step below the national team. He was the youngest player ever to be selected from his state.

“This is when it started getting serious. Everyone around me was playing to earn a national call up.”

“I can never forget my debut with them, I scored a late equalizer in a very tough fixture and lead my team for a win,” says Mehta.

“I could only play a couple of matches with them before I had to leave,” says Mehta in a bitter tone.

Academic pressure was really starting take a toll on Mehta and he realised that he cannot afford to give so much time to the sport.

“It’s really sad that I didn’t have a choice that day. I just knew I have to stop playing and start studying.”

Mehta left SBA to complete his last two years of schooling in a private school to have more time to study.

“I still follow my team’s progress and even attend matches if I’m in town,” says Mehta.

“I would start again if I had the opportunity, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon in the near future unless I learn ice hockey.

He continues: “I would try ice hockey but I’m afraid I’ll just slide everywhere,” Mehta says laughing, as he puts an end to speculation about his new hockey career.