Facing the future: new AI technology raising concerns with privacy advocates

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

What if a stranger could identify you through the snap of a single photo, gaining access to your name, address and other information?

A tech startup called Clearview AI has made this possible.

The New York Times says the app works by comparing the uploaded photo to a database of more than three billion images that Clearview says it has scraped off Facebook, YouTube, Venmo and other websites. The app then brings up matches, with links to the websites where the photos originally appeared.

You won’t find this controversial app on the App Store, but it is being used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies, with at least one located in Canada.

According to Clearview’s website, the app has helped law enforcement track down hundreds of criminals.

“Using Clearview, law enforcement is able to catch the most dangerous criminals, solve the toughest cold cases and make communities safer, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Privacy advocates, however, don’t see any benefit to using Clearview AI.

Brenda McPhail, Director of the Privacy and Technology Surveillance Project at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), says Clearview AI is the facial recognition program that privacy advocates were afraid of.

“Essentially it’s like facial fingerprinting. It’s like us walking around with a big old fingerprint on our faces, able to be identified anytime, anyplace, by anyone. And let’s be honest, this is not just something of interest to law enforcement, it’s deeply commercially of interest.”

McPhail says she believes here in Canada, police forces should not be using the app.

“For them to do their primary job of keeping us safe, we have to trust them, and if we’re going to trust them they have to be compliant with the law. Police cannot be above the law, ever.”

In the U.S., some cities have gone so far as to ban police from using facial recognition software. San Francisco and Oakland, Calif., and Somerville, Mass. have all banned the use of this technology.

“I think that people need to start thinking about when and how they want to trade convenience for privacy,” McPhail says.

She says in Canada, we’re currently having a discussion about whether information posted online is always considered public.

“Our privacy commissioner has stated that intentionality matters. When people are putting information online, they do so with an idea of who the audience is going to be and for a specific purpose, even if that purpose is I want lots of people to see my photo.”

In May of 2019, the CCLA called for a pause on the future use of facial recognition technology.

In a document posted on the group’s website, Michael Bryant, executive director and General Counsel of the CCLA, says facial recognition technology, as a police surveillance and investigation tool, is “illegal, dangerously inaccurate and unregulated.”

“It’s like the police fingerprinting and DNA swabbing everybody at Yonge and Bloor during rush hour, then processing it in a broken DNA and fingerprint database processor,” says Bryant in the document, calling for the moratorium.

McPhail says the app is also of concern as it has the potential to put vulnerable people at risk. She says this includes women, racialized people and LGBTQ+ people in certain circumstances.

She says, as it stands, technology is insufficient at identifying women, young people and people of colour.

A London policing ethics panel came to the same conclusion in 2019. The panel declared facial recognition technology should not be used if police can’t prove it works equally with women and people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds.

The panel says the controversial technology should only be used if the overall benefit to public safety was “great enough to outweigh any potential public distrust in the technology,” reported The Guardian.

McPhail says while the future of facial recognition technology is being discussed, there are several ways we can protect our privacy.

She recommends switching account profiles from public to private on all social media platforms.

McPhail says even if this specific app already has your information, the 472 copycat applications that are currently in development will have a harder time accessing your information.

She says people can also send a complaint to the specific platforms Clearview gathered its information from.

“I think people should be demanding that the platforms live up to their terms of service and enforce them.”