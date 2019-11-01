Fewer seats, more work: Trudeau and Liberals win minority government

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

Canadians have decided to give Justin Trudeau a second chance.

His Liberal party was virtually tied with Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives for the entirety of the 40-day election campaign, but in the end, Liberal party support in Ontario and Quebec gave Trudeau and the Liberals a 157-seat minority government.

It’s a significant loss of support from the 184-seat majority Trudeau won in 2015, and while the prime minister gave a rather jubilant acceptance speech on election night, he came back the next day with a more subdued approach, promising to do more to earn the support of voters in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Despite the seat losses, it’s a strong minority government for the Liberals, particularly because there is enough common ground with the NDP and Bloc Québécois to govern for the foreseeable future.

And given how far Trudeau’s popularity dropped at the beginning of the year with the SNC-Lavalin scandal, it’s possible the prime minister’s jubilation on election night was actually relief at winning an election he probably should have lost.

History for Greens, new life for Bloc, opportunity for NDP

The Green Party made history on election night, winning a third seat in the House of Commons after Jenica Atwin won her seat in Fredericton, N.B.

Despite the seat count, though, it still felt as though the Green party didn’t meet expectations. They were polling well at the beginning of the election, even dropping the NDP to fourth place at one point, but their support lagged closer to election night, and, despite climate change being the number 1 issue for Canadians, Elizabeth May and the Green party couldn’t draw much support from the NDP or the Liberal party.

As Yves-François Blanchet gained in the polls, the Bloc Québécois became relevant again. After only winning 10 seats in 2015, the Bloc won 32 seats on Oct. 21, virtually wiping out NDP support in the province and eating into the Liberal’s seat count, essentially preventing Trudeau from securing another majority government.

It was an interesting election for the NDP. The party lost 20 seats from their 2015 total, dropping their seat count in the House of Commons to 24, but somehow the outcome felt like a victory. Jagmeet Singh was the most popular of the party leaders, and he performed well in both English-language debates. His message and his personality resonated with voters. Considering there was talk at the beginning of the election that the NDP could lose party status, securing 24 seats could be seen as a victory.

In this minority-government scenario, Singh holds significant sway. He is Trudeau’s most likely ally in parliament, and the minority government provides Singh with an opportunity to advance some of the NDP agenda.

In its first federal election, the People’s Party of Canada didn’t win a single seat, meaning that even the party’s leader, Maxime Bernier, lost in his riding.

Scheer’s future

Andrew Scheer and the Conservative party gained 22 seats from their 2015 election results, but it might not be enough for Scheer to stay on as leader after a mandatory leadership review next spring.

Despite the scandals and ethics violations of 2019, the Conservatives could never sustain a lead on the Liberals. Support was knotted between the top two parties going into election night.

Even though the Conservatives swept Alberta and Saskatchewan, they did not gain any ground in Ontario and Quebec, and that left Scheer with no path to victory.

The questions from some Conservative voices came shortly after the election results were announced: is Andrew Scheer the right person to lead the Conservative party? Scheer said he would remain leader, and he cited the party’s seat gain and popular vote win as reasons the Conservatives could be proud of the results on Oct. 21.

But it is difficult to ignore that Trudeau was vulnerable in this election and Scheer was unable to capitalize.

Key Races

There were a number of important wins and losses on election night.

In the Conservatives’ sweep of Alberta and Saskatchewan, long-time Liberal MP and cabinet minister Ralph Goodale lost his seat in Regina-Wascana. Goodale was an experienced voice in the Liberal caucus and one of a few Liberal representatives from Western Canada.

In one of the high-profile races of the night, first-time Liberal candidate and former Olympic champion Adam van Koeverden defeated Lisa Raitt, the Conservative deputy leader. Raitt has been in the House of Commons since 2008 and held a number of different cabinet positions, including finance critic for the Official Opposition.

After Trudeau removed former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, both women decided to run as independents. Philpott was defeated by Liberal candidate Helena Jaczek. Philpott came third in the riding behind the Liberal and Conservative candidates.

Raybould, former justice minister and attorney general, won her riding of Vancouver Granville and will be the lone independent in the House of Commons.

Both women spoke out against Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair and resigned their cabinet positions in protest.

Regional divisions

It was a divisive election campaign, and the electoral map at the end of the night reflected that.

The Liberals didn’t win a single seat in Alberta or Saskatchewan, which means there won’t be elected MPs to represent those provinces in the cabinet. Trudeau will have to find another way to ensure voters in those provinces don’t feel excluded from their government, particularly with issues such as pipelines and carbon tax coming to the forefront.

Scheer and the Conservatives did not perform well in Ontario and Quebec, particularly in the most populous ridings. According to an analysis from Maclean’s magazine, of the 60 most populous ridings, the Conservatives didn’t win any, and the Liberals won 50. Scheer wasn’t able to make any net gains in the Greater Toronto Area from 2015, and while the Conservatives did win the popular vote, they were not the most popular party in Ontario or Quebec, even by vote totals.

This certainly points to a divide between Canada’s urban and rural voters, and as CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier wrote, neither party will be able to win a majority government anytime soon with those numbers.

Popular vote winners

On election night, Scheer was positive and upbeat as he spoke of the seat gains for his party, and their victory in the popular vote.

And, yes, the Conservative party did win the popular vote. Across the country, the party saw an increase of 2.5 per cent in vote totals, while the Liberals dropped 6.5 per cent from their 2015 numbers. For the first time federally since 1979, the party that won the popular vote didn’t win the most seats. And it wasn’t that close: the Liberals have a 36-seat edge on the Conservatives in parliament.

Which is why the popular vote totals between the two leading parties doesn’t tell the whole story.

Three of those four parties have more progressive policies than the Conservatives, and, on the whole, won more votes. Essentially, three quarters of Canadians voted for a leader who wasn’t Andrew Scheer, and a party that wasn’t the Conservatives.

Some will point to the (Ontario Premier) Doug Ford factor in Ontario, and the Liberals’ tactics of attacking Scheer’s socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ issues, but climate change was one of, if not the, top issue in this election.

The Conservatives demonstrated their understanding of that by releasing a climate action plan, but it was widely dismissed by experts as being ineffective and even likely to increase emissions. It was not a serious climate plan by most measures.

The majority of the country voted for a party with serious climate action policy, and if the Conservatives are going to secure government in the next election, or even the one after that, they are going to have to ask themselves some tough questions about their policies on issues like climate change, because outside of their base, the message isn’t resonating with anyone else.

And if the party can only ever claim a popular-vote victory, it might not mean much.