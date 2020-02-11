Fighting period poverty in Niagara

Loading ... Loading ...

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

Across Canada, women are expected to be able to afford menstruation products, but this is not the reality.

St. Catharines resident Hannah Legault saw this issue in her own community and decided to act.

“I realize it’s not a government priority, and it’ll take some time for this to change, but we have male politicians deciding the funding for something that happens to every woman, but not every woman can afford it.”

Legault is the first and only Canadian co-ordinator for Red Box Project, a non-profit initiative based in the U.K., that aims to support young people throughout their periods by providing red boxes filled with donated period products to local schools.

“Our short-term goal is to have these products available to the schools when they need them, no questions asked. The long-term goal is obviously to get this funded,” says Legault.

Legault and her eight-year-old son, A.J., collect period product donations from individuals and local businesses. They organize them into red bins at home and give bins to 26 elementary and secondary schools across Niagara.

“It’s something I believe strongly in. I saw Red Box Project on social media and immediately contacted trying to get involved,” Legault says.

Legault says the stigma around periods can only be stopped by discussing the topic. She says that certain schools put the red bins in areas where it is not visible to the students, forcing students to ask for the products.

She says having the bins visible to all people is the only way to normalize the stigma.

“You learn at a very young age as a girl to be hush-hush about your period, but why? It’s natural. We are teaching that there is shame in having a period. Girls put pads up their sleeve just to go to the washroom.”

Legault says that when she first started contacting schools, she would only hear back from female principals, so she decided to go to the school and talk face-to-face.

She refills the boxes as much as a school needs.

Certain schools run out faster due to the demographics of a location.

If funding is tight at home, girls are welcome to take a whole box without worrying about asking their parents to purchase expensive period products.

Global News says one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 say they’ve struggled to afford menstrual products.

A study conducted by Plan International Canada surveyed 2,000 women under the age of 25 about social, emotional and financial costs of period products.

“Our survey results show that period poverty is a real, often devastating issue faced by young women and girls in Canada and worldwide,” says Saadya Hamdan, director of gender equality at Plan International Canada.

“Without affordable access to menstrual hygiene products, girls and women everywhere are prevented from fulfilling their potential.”

Legault mentions that the Red Box Project only offers period products. They do not have over-the-counter medication to help with period-related pain.

“Period products are one thing, but a girl needs medication and heating packs too.”

Not only is period poverty a local financial issue, it is also a global educational issue.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote an article for Time Magazine in 2017 about periods affecting girls’ potential.

Markle travelled with World Vision to Delhi and Mumbai, India, to see first-hand how period stigma changes reality.

“One hundred and thirteen million adolescent girls between the ages of 12-14 in India alone are at risk of dropping out of school because of the stigma surrounding menstrual health,” Markle wrote. “When a girl misses school because of her period, cumulatively that puts her behind her male classmates by 145 days.”

Markle wrote most girls do not stay in school after this; they return home, which increases subjection to dangerous work, conditioning for childhood marriage and susceptibility to being victims of violence.

“Many girls believe their bodies are purging evil spirits, or that they are injured once a month; this is a shame-filled reality they quietly endure.”

Just like Legault, Markle says people need to push for the conversation instead of being too shy about the most natural thing in the world.

“As a female in India, the challenge of survival begins at birth, first overcoming female feticide, then being victim to malnourishment, potentially abuse and lack of access to proper sanitation facilities,” Markle says.

“Why, if she is able to overcome all of these challenges and finally get to school, should her education and potential to succeed be sacrificed because of shame surrounding her period?”

Anyone wishing to connect with Legault to set up a donation bin, or to receive a donation bin can contact her through the Red Box Project Niagara Facebook and Instagram.