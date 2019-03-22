Find the right way of exercising for yourself

By MADISON JUDSON

Columnist

There are several words that will garner varying reactions to them depending on who they are presented to. Exercise is one of those many words.

Generally, people are far more active when they are younger and as they get older, most people slow down or stop entirely. Believe me, I was one of those kids. I played baseball, took swimming lessons and Tae Kwon Do. Now, the sportiest I do is channel surfing.

Exercise is something that either people love or people hate. Exercise can be a thrill and fun for some people, while others consider some of the weight machines to be modern torture devices.

However, regardless of your views on exercise, it is important for everyone and their bodies.

The key to exercising requires three simple rules: don’t over exert yourself, set reasonable goals and make it fun.

A common reason people will choose to exercise is to stay in shape. Our bodies are important, so naturally we want to keep them healthy. However, each body has its own boundaries.

Pushing your body too hard while exercising can result in muscle strain, cramps and possibly dehydration if you are not drinking enough water. Always make sure that you don’t over exert yourself and drink plenty of water before, during and after exercise.

Losing weight is another reason people choose to exercise. However, it’s important to remember that the change won’t happen overnight. It takes time and dedication.

When first staring out, try to set easy goals. Once those goals are met, create new ones, such as adding an extra set of sit ups or an extra kilometre to your daily jog. Making a steady increase the more you improve will make it more attainable in the end.

For most people who exercise regularly, they tend to enjoy it. Other people dislike it because they find it boring. So, find a way that makes exercise the most fun for you. For me personally, speed walking on the treadmill or using a weighted hula hoop are my main methods.

Exercise doesn’t necessarily mean going to a gym and using all the big machines there either. Exercise can come in all different kinds of forms in all different environments. You can exercise at a gym, from home, in a pool. You can exercise on your own, with a friend or a group. You can do running, swimming, yoga, or dancing. Even walking to work everyday could be your exercise.

Exercise is important for everybody and everybody is different. Just do whatever exercise best fits you and your body.