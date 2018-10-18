First delivery of plants for Niagara College’s new Cannabis Production program

By TALA MUHTADI

Staff Writer

They’re here!

Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Production program has received its first plants.

The plants arrived on Sept. 21 and were immediately placed under lock and key in accordance with strict regulations.

“We are excited to be up and running,” says Professor Bill MacDonald, program co-ordinator and the person ultimately responsible for security.

Fifty plants were delivered to Niagara College, the first post-secondary institution in North America to teach and actually grow cannabis.

The program is allowed a maximum of 200 plants during each 12-week growth cycle.

The plants are kept in a location known as the “bunker.”

The bunker is secured by an eight-foot fence surrounded by barbed wire, motion detectors and cameras in every corner recording around the clock.

The only way students can get into the bunker is with their students’ card, each with a unique PIN code, and accompanied by an RPIC (Responsible Person in Charge).

“No one on site can ever test their own product. The only way it’s tested is sent to a third-party lab,” says MacDonald.

The college has a licence under the Health Canada department that enables the program to teach and actually grow cannabis. The college stands under the section 56 exemption, which states the necessity to destroy anything they grow. “Everything has to be ground up, treated with an acetic acid and then composted inside the bunker,” says MacDonald.

Students will learn how to grow cannabis, while upholding Health Canada standards and utilizing standard operating procedures.

Students also have to know how to control pest and diseases.

Leadership roles will be provided to the students by licensed producers after graduation – jobs like head grower and management will be offered.

“Talking about the industry, there is no place to do testing on campus and I would really like to take the lead on that,” says MacDonald on what he would like to bring to the program.

The program was launched on Sept. 4, after three years of planning.

The program has accepted 24 students from among 300 applicants.

To be able to apply, students have to have a science or a plant-based college or university degree or diploma, along with a portfolio and recommendations.