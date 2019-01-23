Five Free or Cheap Things to do this Weekend in Niagara

Loading ... Loading ...

1. Niagara Winter Home and Lifestyle Show

Date: 01/26/19

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Garden City Arena (St. Catharines)

Cost: They’re asking for two toonies and a tin ($4 and a non-perishable food item)

Description: This is an opportunity for you to begin looking for inspiration on spring projects and do business with home decor and lifestyle experts at Niagara’s only winter home and lifestyle show.

2. After Party on Ice

Date: 01/26/19

Time: 8:00 PM – 11:59 PM

Location: Fort Gorge National Historical Site (Niagara-On-the-Lake)

Cost: $5

Description: In support of the Red Roof Retreat, the skating rink at Fort George will be having a party that includes live music, different culinary experiences, craft beer and wine and warm fire pits, among more. A fun, all-ages event for a great cause.

3. Niagara Falls Sports Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Date: 01/27/19

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Gale Centre Memorial Room (Niagara Falls)

Cost: Free

Description: In the Niagara Falls area? Head on over to the Gale Centre to watch outstanding athletes, teams and builders from the Niagara Falls area be inducted on their sports wall of fame.

4. Family Friendly Art Studio

Date: 01/27/19

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre (Niagara-On-the-Lake)

Cost: Free, but a $2 donation is suggested

Description: Between exploring the exhibition and producing your own artwork, this event is a perfect opportunity to bring out the creative side of the entire family.

5. Improv Fallout

Date: 01/25/19

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Mahtay Café and Lounge (St. Catharines)

Description: Improv Niagara kicks off their year with a comedy competition, where eight contestants will compete for the audiences’ votes and laughs. It’s an opportunity to support local improv comedians at their finest.