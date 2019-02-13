Five fun Valentine’s Day activities to do in Niagara Falls

MADISON JUDSON

Staff Writer

Greg Frewin Magic Show

Love is a magical thing.

Why not take your loved one to the Greg Frewin Theatre on Feb. 14 for a night of illusion, magic and romance?

The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7:30 p.m.

This includes Level 3 Seating, a Valentine’s Day rose, a bottle of Private Labeled Reif Estates Winery – Wild Magic Wine, dinner for two and VIP Backstage Tour passes for two.

A VIP Package for Two is $157.55 per couple.

Various Clifton Hill Attractions

Clifton Hill isn’t just a place for fun; it’s a place for romance.

Take a ride on the Niagara SkyWheel or go for a stroll down through Queen Victoria Park.

Enjoy a lovely dinner at Kelsey’s and take in the nightly Niagara Falls illuminations.

Kelsey’s Clifton Hill is offering a two for $50 Valentine’s Day menu from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15.

Wine and Chocolate Festival

Wine and chocolate can make a great pairing. Come and enjoy the Days of Wine and Chocolate Festival from Feb. 8 to Feb. 24.

Visit the wineries throughout Niagara-on-the-Lake and enjoy over 20 VQA wines with an assortment of chocolate dishes, both sweet and surprising. Touring passes cost $55 per person.

Kurt Elling Concert

Music brings people together. Take your loved one to Fallsview Casino Resort and enjoy the performance of Grammy winner Kurt Elling on Feb. 14 as he sings some of his classic hits such as You Send Me and Norwegian Wood.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $39.15.

Horse and Carriage Ride

There is nothing like enjoying the scenic views of Niagara Falls. Take your loved one on a horse and carriage ride on Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy the breathtaking views of the Niagara Gorge, Niagara Escarpment and the Niagara River.

Tickets can be purchased at the Queen Victoria Park Gift Shop.

Tour lengths can go from 15 minutes to 80 minutes with prices starting at $50.