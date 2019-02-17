Ford calls all student unions ‘Marxist’

Loading ... Loading ...

By MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Staff Writer

In a recent fundraising email, Ontario Premier Doug Ford labelled student unions as Marxist and said that student union fees will be opt-in.

“I think we all know what kind of crazy Marxist nonsense student unions get up to. So, we fixed that. Student union fees are now opt-in,” said Ford in the fundraising email while asking for donations to the Ontario Progressive Conservative party.

On Jan. 17, Ford’s government announced a 10 per cent cut to postsecondary tuition as well as cuts to the grants given to those students from low income families. The elimination of several student union fees that were previously mandatory was also announced at this time.

Niagara College Student Administrative Council President, Ryan Huckla, said, “I think it’s unfortunate that he (Ford) is using kind of that language towards us. Again at the end of the day, we just try and kind of really do what we can do to make sure we are providing some of the best service towards our students.”

Along with services such as health plans and transit, NCSAC offers a breakfast program, legal counselling and special events.

Additional student fees often add hundreds of dollars to the already high cost of post-secondary tuition. These fees include things such as clubs and events. Some fees will become opt-in while other fees, such as those for health plans and counselling services, will remain mandatory.

Huckla said, “We have no issue proving and showing our value to students on campus.”

“We feel confident because we know we’re here for the students and we want to make sure that their experience at Niagara College is a successful one and one that they can really enjoy.”

Huckla says students should do their research. If a student shows up just to go to class and then leaves the campus and isn’t using the services offered by the campus, they should opt-out.

Addressing the Ontario government, Huckla said, “At the end of the day, do what is best for the students and just understand that a majority of the student associations across Canada even are just here just for the students and want to help.”

Students, both present and future are encouraged by Huckla to reach out to NCSAC if they are on the fence about whether or not they will opt-in.