Ford’s government orders schools to implement ‘Free Speech’ policy

By Renato Pedreschi

Staff Writer

All public post-secondary schools in Ontario, universities and colleges, were ordered by the provincial government to have a free-speech policy in place by Jan. 1.

The deadline was levied in response to campus protests across North America that, at times, prevented scheduled speakers to address crowds due to their controversial opinions.

Delivering on a promise Premier Doug Ford made during the spring election, The Progressive Conservative government said that Ontario colleges and universities must come up with free speech policies or face funding cuts.

“Colleges and universities should be places where students exchange different ideas and opinions in open and respectful debate,” Ford said in statement. “Our government made a commitment to the people of Ontario to protect free speech on campuses.”

In Ontario, protests — and even arrests — have followed controversial speakers such as University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson and Lindsay Shepherd, a Wilfrid Laurier graduate student and teaching assistant who was disciplined after showing her students a video of Peterson.

Peterson, who said on Twitter this was “good news on the free speech front,” gained notoriety for his public fight against the use of gender-neutral pronouns and is now a best-selling author.

While many institutions, like Brock University, elected to make their own policy, all 24 publicly funded colleges in Ontario collaborated on one policy to stand behind.

The policy statement, which was developed by a task force of senior college leaders in collaboration with the College Student Alliance, legal experts and others, is primarily based on the University of Chicago’s Statement on Principles of Free Expression and has five core elements. Here are those five elements matched up with their corresponding section of the free-speech policy implemented by all 24 Ontario colleges:

A definition of freedom of speech.

Freedom of expression, which means the right to speak, write, listen, challenge and learn, must be protected as it is essential to discovery, critical assessment and the effective dissemination of knowledge and ideas and leads to social and economic advancement.

A commitment to allow open discussion and free inquiry.

Colleges must be places that allow for open discussion and free inquiry where diverse voices can be heard and ideas and viewpoints can be explored and discussed freely and debated openly without fear of reprisal, even if these are considered to be controversial or conflict with the views of some members of the college community.

A statement that it is not the colleges’ role to shield members of the college community from ideas they disagree with.

Although colleges greatly value civility and all members of colleges share responsibility for maintaining a climate of mutual respect, it is not the role of colleges to shield members of the college community from ideas and opinions that they may find disagreeable or offensive. It is up to individuals and not colleges to make such judgments for themselves and to debate and challenge ideas that they find unacceptable.

A statement that while members of the college community are free to contest the views of others, they must also respect the rights of others to express their views.

Members of the college community are free to criticize and contest the views of others; however, they may not obstruct or interfere with the freedom of others to express their views. The rights of others to express or hear ideas must also be respected. Colleges may reasonably regulate the time, place and manner of freedom of expression to ensure that it does not disrupt normal college operations and ordinary college activities or endanger the safety of others.

An affirmation that speech that violates the law is not allowed.

Speech that violates the law, including the Ontario Human Rights Code, is not allowed. Speech that constitutes harassment, a threat or hate speech is not allowed. Other context-specific boundaries to freedom of expression may also apply, such as those arising out of the terms of employment and collective agreements.

The policy also states that colleges will consider official student groups’ compliance with the policy a condition for financial support or recognition.