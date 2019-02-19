Forty years and going strong

Loading ... Loading ...

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff Writer

When you’re having fun and always have something to look forward to, why retire?

Ray Sarkis, who is celebrating his 40th year with the college, is driven – and always has been – by his competitive spirit.

“Its always a thrill to see the students and the programs succeed, getting to the top and sharing that sense of accomplishment, I hope to keep sharing it,” says Sarkis.

Although he found his way eventually, Sarkis, the current intercollegiate co-ordinator, didn’t always know how to best channel that enthusiasm.

He moved to Niagara from Leamington, Ont. (close to Windsor) to attend Niagara college. He was in the Broadcast for Radio and Television program but was specifically interested in sports.

Hoping his passion for sports and competition would translate into broadcast, Sarkis finished the program. That would be the end of his foray into radio and television, but not athletics.

While a student he got a job with the college in the shipping and receiving department.

Feeling fortunate to have a job with the college, even if it was in shipping and receiving, Sarkis, the eternal optimist, just bided his time knowing that he always wanted to be in athletics.

His patience was rewarded as an opportunity came up to run the recreational division of the athletic department.

That was a much bigger opportunity than Sarkis had realized at the time.

While overseeing recreational sports at Niagara College, Sarkis began working closely with then athletics co-ordinator Peter Rylander.

During this time, the pair conceived the Niagara Knights Hall of Fame and undertook the large-scale task of researching volumes of archived information to properly honour the merits and achievements of all potential inductees.

On April 1, 1998, with the blessing of Niagara College President Dan Patterson, the Niagara College Knights Hall of Fame inducted a six-member charter class to its original location outside the entrance to the Mackenzie Gymnasium of the Welland campus.

The Hall of Fame now sits close to the entrance way of the state-of-the-art Welland campus Athletic Centre after being updated and relocated in 2013.

Then opportunity found Sarkis once again, who at this point has spent two years with the athletic department.

A retirement package was made available for college employees not quite eligible yet and the current co-ordinator Rylander decided to take advantage, opening the door for Sarkis.

Sarkis would go on to run the athletics department for 16 years.

He would bring his enthusiasm and spirit to the athletics department, but never at the sacrifice of what he thought was most important: the academic success of the students.

“Seeing students come in and succeed academically first and foremost that’s always been the most important part is seeing our student athletes not only succeed on the court but in the classroom,” says Sarkis.

But the college and province’s governing athletic body, the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA), didn’t always see it this way.

“Times have changed a lot. Back then you had students who played varsity sports jumping from program to program and never did like that,” says Sarkis.

Athletes from around the province would be able to transfer between schools at will, effectively being able to create super teams and slanting the competitive landscape in leagues across the province.

“We instituted academic requirements for varsity athletes to hold varsity athletes at a higher standard than our everyday students. We did it here in Niagara in this department and then the OCAA instituted a policy that we implemented years later,” says Sarkis. “And that helped our programs because I always felt that success in the classroom is going to breed success on the court, on the field. Because the students are going to be with us longer, they’re not coming and going like a revolving door. If they are staying, they are graduating. Retention was always very important to the college and to me.

“When we implemented those policies, that helped all of our programs succeed.”

Reflecting on some of the high points for Knights athletics over the years, Sarkis remembers fondly his work with the men’s volleyball team that led them to two consecutive OCAA gold medals in 2000 and 2001.

“We worked very hard with the coaches at that time to build our program to be successful and become one of the most respected programs not only in Ontario but in Canada,” says Sarkis.

With that experience under his belt, Sarkis has spread that optimism and hard-working mentality to other programs and to those joining the athletic department.

“Ray has been amazing in helping me get adjusted here at Niagara,” says Natasha Spaling, the new women’s volleyball coach. “His enthusiasm and calmness make him very easy to work with.”

Sarkis hopes to help the soccer and basketball programs experience the same success.

“I worked very hard with him to build that program, and seeing it succeed at the provincial and national level was just a thrill for me and I’m hoping at some point before I retire I’ll see the basketball and soccer programs succeed as well at the provincials, capturing gold and reaching the national championships.”

Although Sarkis believes several programs will have success, he thinks the men’s basketball team is poised to have success this year. “They have some of the best talent on the floor, the depth, the coaching to put it all together and succeed this year.”

Not too concerned with retirement right now, Sarkis is happy to look forward with optimism and do what he can to help while he is still here.