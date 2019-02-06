FOX failed to pay the Rent

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

The candle did not light for FOX’s Rent: Live.

One of the cast members of the show on Sunday took the saying “break a leg” a little too seriously.

Brennin Hunt, the singer-songwriter cast in the lead role of Roger, broke his ankle in the tail end of Saturday’s dress rehearsal.

Unfortunately, for Rent: Live, which soon became Rent: Previously Recorded, this was only the start of a string of disasters, as most of Saturday’s pre-taped rehearsal was aired instead of the planned live production.

The finale of the show did indeed switch to a live feed, with Hunt and his now plaster casted foot confined to a table in the middle of the set.

Members of Rent’s original Broadway cast also appeared to belt out the show’s famous ‘Seasons of Love,’ alongside the brilliant Keala Settle in her first live performance since the stroke she suffered just days before her performance on the 2018 Academy Awards.

Brennin Hunt cannot be blamed for what unfortunately befell Rent: Live.

Instead, this blunder can only be blamed on FOX’s rookie mistake of not having an understudy in place, thus derailing their highly anticipated television event before it even began.

Blame can also most definitely lie with FOX over their decision to air the dress rehearsal at all.

While viewers at home were watching what certainly was not what they were promised and felt half-done at best, the cast were giving an impromptu concert version of the show that, based on the few released clips, eclipsed the rehearsal in terms of energy, passion and overall enthusiasm.

Unfortunately, FOX and those behind Rent: Live failed to see it that way, despite the promises they made all day Sunday that the show would indeed go on despite Hunt’s injury.

The first half of the production felt listless, with many of the cast members, wisely, saving their voices for the real thing.

Instead of the hard-hitting energy one would no doubt expect from a performance Rent, the performances often felt low-key.

Understandably, if the cast had known that this mere rehearsal would become the finished product, they certainly would have delivered a different performance.

Transitioning from one blunder to another, within minutes of the “previously recorded” message airing, Rent soon encountered a deeply troubling sound mixing disaster with notes that should carry and belt being reduced to half-heard murmurs, drowned out by both the orchestrations and the incessant cheering of an easily excited studio audience with an energy that was easily higher than that of the cast.

Fan favourite numbers like ‘Santa Fe’ were barely comprehensible, which is the very definition of disappointing when it means that viewers are robbed of hearing what no doubt would have at least been a stunning rendition of the song by powerhouse performer and Hamilton: An American Musical alum Brandon Victor Dixon.

Thankfully, Dixon eventually had his moment to shine when his character, Tom Collins, delivered a truly moving performance of ‘I’ll Cover You,’ not only showcasing why Dixon was the perfect choice for such a deeply moving show, but also why he is someone we should all watch in the future.

There is certainly no doubt that for his career, it’s only up from here.

Another star to watch is Jordan Fisher who brought to life the character of Mark, an aspiring filmmaker who is present to both watch and capture the toll life takes on his best friends and their subsequent journeys towards and throughout life, death, love and loss.

While truthfully Fisher seemed underwhelming for roughly the first half of the production, when the emotion began to grow heavier and the numbers haunting and raw, Fisher delivered performances that beautifully captured the myriad of emotions his character would be feeling in such moments.

He deserves an honourable mention too for his role in the lively, raucous and tongue-in-cheek number ‘La Vie Bohème,’ in which both he and the rest of the cast, particularly Vanessa Hudgens in the role of Maureen, truly shone.

Hudgens breathed life into scenes that fell prey to numerous technical issues, gaining laughs, admiration and praise from both fans and critics alike.

Perhaps, though, the most impressive aspect of the production and certainly the most redeemable was Hunt himself. Despite lacking the level of experience his co-stars hold, Hunt quickly established himself onstage, strutting about it with a truly commanding stage presence.

He effortlessly stepped into the larger-than-life rocker role while simultaneously showcasing Roger’s raw vulnerability and his honest love for Mimi.

With this level of ability in only a dress rehearsal, it leaves one truly yearning to see what the live performance would have been like to witness.

Speaking of the stage, the set was clever, and in a way, could remind one of the set design of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. New York City, complete with winding pathways that weaved throughout the audience, graffiti covered walls, fire escapes and scaffolding around every corner was recreated in a way that was equal parts flash and subtlety.

Unfortunately, in a bid to allow audience members at home a glimpse of the action from all angles, more often than not the camera spun its way around the set in dizzying loops.

“At least the room stopped spinning,” Tinashe, as Mimi sang in the number ‘Light My Candle’ as the camera pans in a circle around her and Roger, proving that for the audience the room did not, contrary to prior belief, stop spinning.

It would have been fitting if a warning for possible motion sickness had flashed across the screen at the beginning of the production.

Falling slightly flat, both literally and figuratively in her numbers, was RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Valentina, who starred as the loveable, inimitable, beautiful soul Angel.

However, what she may have lacked in singing ability, she without a doubt made up for in both spirit and passion, switching effortlessly from Angel’s flamboyant personality to her quiet moments of kindness, loyalty and a gentleness that made her death later in the show all the more tragic and heartbreaking for both the characters and the audience.

Despite its flashy new makeover and star-studded cast, Rent: Live did not forget where it came from and just who made it all possible.

Throughout the production, appearing after commercial breaks, were two of Jonathan Larson’s most famous quotes, effectively paying homage to the man behind the music, as did a photo of Larson himself paired with brief rows of text explaining how, while he never lived to see the show himself, tragically passing away following an aortic dissection at the age of 35, hours before Rent’s first Off-Broadway preview, he became something of a Broadway legend with Rent playing for more than a decade on New York’s Great White Way.

In fact, on the night of his passing, the cast, heartbroken over Larson’s death, continued on with the show, live, not pre-taped, of course, and in concert style no less, until the second act where they instead peformed the act with its planned full staging.

No one faulted the cast for their decision to do so, because at the end of the day, the performance captured Rent’s very essence.

The dedication to making sure the show went on despite the injury, removing the pomp and circumstance to instead focus on what really matters: the music and preserving creator Jonathan Larson’s legacy.

Even in the darkest of times, life continues and goes on. We have to live it the best we can, to the fullest extent that we can.

No day but today.

If FOX had realized this when faced with their own unfortunate situation, moving to seize the day and air the live concert instead, well, there’s no doubt that this would be a very, different review indeed.