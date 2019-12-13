French legend Henry a coup for Montreal Impact

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN-SADIQ

Columnist

Montreal Impact, a team from Quebec that plays in the MLS, signed the French legend Thierry Henry as their new manager after having their whole manger saga.

Montreal Impact sacked their manager on Aug. 21, after he failed to win a crucial game on the last day of MLS.

They signed a Colombian manager named Wilmer Grade on a short-term basis. His record was even worse than his successor.

Henry has earned a lot of silverware during his time at AS Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona as a player. He also played with another MLS Club, New York Red Bulls, before retiring as a player.

Henry started his managerial career after he retired by managing various Arsenal youth setups in 2015. Henry took the job of the second assistant coach for the Belgium National team. That Belgium reached the semi-finals and got a bronze at the 2018 World Cup.

Henry joined his former club AS Monaco after the World Cup in 2018. His time in Monaco is best forgotten. He joined in the middle of the season and only won five out of his first 20 matches.

He was sacked after three months, after he finally got to make player transfers in the transfer window and make some impact.

Henry’s passion for football and his big profile could reignite the passion in the Montreal Impact team and fans.

Club president Kevin Gilmore also indicated that the season ticket sales have also gone up after his appointment.

“We ring a bell every time we sell a season ticket,” Gilmore said via the MLS website. “And the bell rings quite often since the (Henry) announcement.”

“If you take the best of Europe and the best of the continent here, you get Montreal. It’s the perfect bridge. The city is so diverse, people come from everywhere, but first and foremost they’re from #Montreal. C’est une ville de cœur and you can feel it.’ – @ThierryHenry,” said Montreal Impact via a Twitter statement.

Montreal Impact barely missed the playoffs in the MLS last season, making Toronto FC the only team to make it to the playoff finals from the three Canadian teams.

Henry is yet to manage a game for the club and the fans can’t wait for him to start.