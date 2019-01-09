Funding battle: Sports vs Arts

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Staff Writer

It is a battle that has been waged for ages. Athletics versus the arts. Sports versus theatre. For decades, people have asked the question “which one should take precedence over the other?”

It is an argument that can be seen from both sides.

Some may certainly point out that athletic programs and teams can be counted on to bring in money and attention for the schools behind them, especially if the teams win.

Others can counter this point with the truth that while athletics can help individuals with physical development, strategy and quick decision-making skills, as well as helping them secure important and often vital scholarships to top colleges and universities, there are just as many pros for immersing a student in the arts. The fine arts have been noted to offer various strengths, such as improving one’s critical thinking, verbal skills, motivation, self-confidence and of course their teamwork skills. Fine arts can allow individuals an escape from reality and often a chance to embrace talents they were unaware they possessed.

Something, however, that cannot be misunderstood or misinterpreted, is the issue of funding, that is, for arts programs in schools across Ontario.

On April 3, 2018, a report was released that made headlines all across the province.

People for Education, an independent, non-profit advocacy group that works to track education in Ontario and offer policy recommendations, had surveyed 1,200 public schools at both the elementary and secondary levels across the province. Their goal was to get a better understanding of how arts programs are funded and how available they are to students.

The data was shocking.

While schools in urban areas across the province are usually receiving arts budgets of $5,000 or more, schools in much smaller and rural areas are not awarded the same courtesy.

Schools in those smaller areas, along with ones with increased poverty levels and decreased levels of parental education, are far less likely to have access to arts in their classrooms.

“It’s a system where schools’ arts budgets can range from a luxurious $100,000 per year to a meagre $500, with those budgets often determined by parents’ ability to fundraise,” People for Education stated in their report.

“School boards can determine how much funding they allocate to schools for the arts, and beyond that schools can fundraise for things like excursions, visiting artists or musical instruments.”

Also found in the report was the information that only four per cent of elementary schools that responded to the survey have an arts budget of $5,000 or more. Twenty-seven per cent of schools have a budget of less than $500 for arts for an entire year.

With budgets like this, students are denied vital opportunities to immerse themselves in the arts in any form.

Of course, there is nothing boldly linking athletics funding to the decrease in arts funding, however for many students in the difficult positions mentioned above regarding schools’ inability to allow arts programs, it may certainly be a different view.

“My high school’s drama budget was not the best kind of budget,” said Brittnay Poirier, a recent high school graduate from Niagara Falls, who witnessed firsthand the struggle to find funding, through her heavy involvement in her school’s theatre department.

“They had their way of creating props and costumes by hand, and all of those were used for every production and mini-production I saw over my four years there.”

While her high school was still able to proceed with productions, both plays and musicals, Poirier notes that any higher funding would have no doubt positively increased the sophistication of the works created.

“If they had more money in their budget, they could have gotten a lot more creative and supplied better costumes and new ideas instead of the constant re-use of the ones we’ve had for years,” said Poirier.

“In my opinion, I do think sports were treated far better than arts were. While we did get our theatre updated in my last year of school, our athletics classes already had everything they needed, not to mention a fully equipped gym where you could even buy a membership.”

It is important to note that, until recently, Ontario had no provincial funding dedicated solely to the arts.

People for Education also outlined another ongoing issue: qualified teachers and their salaries.

The report stated that only 46 per cent of elementary schools claim to have a full or part-time music teacher. This is a decrease from the 58 per cent from 20 years ago.

In Ontario, the yearly salary of a physical education teacher is approximately $58,000, according to Neuvoo.ca, while an arts teacher approximately earns $40,000 a year.

Why such a difference?

It’s issues like these that cause arts to move into the shadows while struggling to fundraise enough to even keep operating.