Gender bias still plays against women in politics

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

Niagara Reg. Coun. Laura Ip is not afraid to speak out about the misogyny she’s experienced while on council.

“Since I got on regional council, I have been called incompetent, naïve, a bitch, a shit disturber, a tattletale.”

Ip is currently one of eight women on the 32 member regional council of Niagara.

While campaigning, Ip says she was shocked by the way she was spoken to. She was unsure of how to respond to these comments, being unable to fight back because she still needed the votes.

“I was street harassed. I had guys saying to me, ‘I’m gonna vote for you because you have the best ass’.”

Debbie Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Grape Growers of Ontario, agrees that while serving in local politics in the Niagara region for more than 30 years, it would have been easier if she were a man.

“Everybody wants to take a poke at you for some reason as a female. You’re not a good mother, you’re this or you’re that. If you make any kind of misstep it becomes so enlarged compared to a male. They dust it off for males. That was my view.”

Zimmerman says she quickly came to realize the stereotypes that existed at one of the first meetings she attended as a regional councillor.

“When I first started out as a regional councillor, I came from being a local alderman. My first meeting at the Region, when the senior staff brought me into a meeting because I came in two-thirds of the way of a term, the HR director said, ‘Oh who’s the new secretary?’ trying to put me in my place.”

Livianna Tossutti, associate professor of political science at Brock University, says preconceived ideas about the roles of women still factor in at all levels of government.

Tossutti says some remain uncomfortable with the idea of women working in these positions.

She says values, such as empathy and compassion, which women often bring, are not valued in government.

Ip, Zimmerman and Tossutti agree that working in local government requires a great deal of flexibility, as it’s only part time and many have other jobs and children.

“It means that sometimes people are pushing off running until their kids are grown, which is unfortunate because you want their influence when they are raising kids to change public policy so it’s more reflective of the community in which they live,” says Zimmerman.

Ip says if it wasn’t for the flexibility she has with her schedule she doesn’t know how she’d manage.

“I work my part-time job, I run my non-profit, like I do all these things but they’re all things that I have a lot of flexibility as far as scheduling them. If I had to be somewhere 9-to-5 Monday to Friday, I wouldn’t be able to manage that.”

In a report on the status of women, the House of Commons found that during and after elections, women routinely face derogatory comments on social media.

“People have told me I love my daughter more than my son because I’m a feminist, so obviously I hate the boy child,” says Ip.

Ip says it has reached the point where she has to be very conscientious of what she’s posting. She adds she can only imagine what it would be like at the provincial level.

One specific group of users on Twitter, says Ip, have gone so far as to suggest she lied about her sister’s suicide in 2013 to further her campaign.

A common solution to this harassment is for female politicians to “toughen up.”

Ip says it shouldn’t be up to a woman to grow tougher skin.

“It shouldn’t be up to me to be tougher. People can just be decent. I’m not asking you to be super sweet to me, but just civil.”

With these types of barriers, Ip, Zimmerman and Tossutti agree it’s hard for women to stay in politics and encourage other women to participate.

“It makes it hard for me to encourage other women because like this is the crap I deal with and so I want you to be aware of it so that you can brace yourself for it,” says Ip.

Ip says this typically turns interested women off; they don’t want to deal with that on top of work and raising a family.

Ip, Zimmerman and Tossutti believe society still has a long way to go before the gender gap disappears.

“We are currently at a standstill with 25 per cent female representation,” says Tossutti.

The United Nations has suggested local governments need to reach 30 per cent before it can be considered equal gender representation.

Tossutti says she expects a small increase in female representation, but nothing significant in the near future.