Gillette men: Relax. No risk of masculinity burn

By Michael Hanemaayer

Columnist

An ad released by Gillette has left men feeling a bit irritated, and no, this isn’t a bad case of razor burn.

Is Gillette no longer meant for sensitive skin?

On Jan. 14, Gillette uploaded an advertisement on YouTube that called for men to do better and hold one another accountable in order to reach the point of being “the best a man can be.”

The ad told men to be better. To not harass women. To not bully. To be better fathers raising children and to be upstanding members of society, and some men were outraged.

The amount of dislikes versus likes on the video is massive and shows exactly what many people are feeling regarding subjects such as the #MeToo movement and the issue of “toxic masculinity.”

But that isn’t the only indication of what people are feeling regarding the issues touched on by Gillette’s ad. You can read some of their thoughts in the comment section below the video. The following are several examples:

“Boycott these libtard soy boys! Never give in to the mainstream agenda!”

“I was once so proud to own Gillette products especially for Christmas, one year ago my wife gave me a Star Wars edition razor. However, this continued assault on masculinity needs to end, we’re men we need to protect our women, our sisters, moms, daughters, wives and raise our boys to do so when we pass. Not raise the soy boys…. down with feminism.”

“Enjoy going broke Gillette. Insulting your clientele generally doesn’t get them wanting to buy your products, and appealing to soy boys, feminists and SJWs (social justice warriors) in general won’t give you a new customer base because they don’t shave…even though many of them desperately need to.” Is this advertisement attacking men for what they believe to be the ideal image of masculinity and labelling it as “toxic masculinity?”

I don’t think that is the case.

The ad asked men to hold one another accountable because they are raising the next generation.

The ad says, “We believe in the best in men. To say the right thing; to act the right way. Some already are in ways big and small. But some is not enough because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow.”

Do I think the advertisement could have been better orchestrated? Yes.

Do I believe that men have been victimized in this instance? No.

Men who are good to women shouldn’t be upset by this advertisement. Men who raise their children to not bully one another should not feel attacked.

I think that the only men who should be upset by Gillette’s advertisement are those men who have harassed and objectified women; the men who don’t discourage their kids from bullying other children may feel like they haven’t done enough.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with the ad, I think the message is a good one.

The message isn’t one cautioning people to keep on the alert because any man may suddenly turn as though we were living with some sort of virus. It’s a message that calls men to be better.

Shouldn’t we all be striving for self-improvement? Shouldn’t we all look to be better examples to the young people around us?

The conclusion that one really needs to reach is this: that this isn’t saying that all men are terrible. This is a call to action.

At the end of the day, if you feel a need to boycott, you should do that. To be perfectly honest, for me, Schick has always been the way to go anyway.

Just don’t flush your razors in your toilet.