Go Train connects Niagara Falls and Toronto

By ALEIGH ROBERT

Staff Writer

After being announced in late 2018, GO Transit has finally expanded its train route to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

As of Jan. 7, GO Trains have travelled from Niagara Falls to Toronto two times each day, the first trip beginning at 5:19 a.m. and leaving Union Station at 5:17 p.m. to make its return.

The commute costs $40 round trip and takes about 2 ½ hours to travel from Niagara Falls to Toronto, with eight stops along the way.

Well into its second month since the expansion, this route has gained about 30 passengers between the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls stops, and numbers are expected to increase as we enter the warmer months and popularity grows.

“Weekday GO train service gives customers in Niagara a better, easier way to connect to and from downtown Toronto, and all points in between,” says Metrolinx, operator of GO Train, in a release. “Instead of focussing on the road, customers can use their time on the train to catch up on work emails, text with friends or family, or simply shut their eyes and relax. By adding more trips in the future, we will give our customers even more options to get out of the driver’s seat and onto the GO.”

With the expanding population and cost of living in Toronto, living outside of the city and commuting to work seems to be the best option for many people. This new expansion allows commuters to get to work in the morning and return home when their day is done.

Natalie Chesla, a Trent University student, says “The expansion will make it a lot easier for me to get back to St. Catharines when I want to come home, and it will also be convenient in the summer to take day trips to Toronto.”