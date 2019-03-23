Graffiti and tagging: Know the difference

Loading ... Loading ...

By BREANNE ELRICK

Tagging is not graffiti nor is it art. It’s vandalism.

For those who don’t know, tagging is a way for people to leave their signature on as many buildings and structures as they can. Unlike graffiti, it is usually done in one colour and is usually one or two words. Taggers will invent a name for themselves that isn’t their own and spray paint it in various places.

Some taggers are a part of street gangs. In that case their tags represent territory and warning other gangs of their presence.

Don’t be mistaken, I have true respect for graffiti artists. It takes talent and creativity. Graffiti is a form of self-expression and there is usually a message inside of the art itself. It leaves behind an appealing picture that catches the eyes of passersby, relaying the message inside of the piece.

Filled with bright and illuminating art, Graffiti Alley has been a spot for artists to legally express themselves through art since 2003 and any resident who commutes through the alley located behind Kully’s Sports Bar has probably noticed a variety of masterpieces with an Instagram handle @deadweightone.

Chad Macdonald, 37, is the man behind the art. He’s been painting in Graffiti Alley for 10 years: which is only half of his entire graffiti career. Unfortunately, taggers have spray painted over his art various times.

“I mean obviously they aren’t good people. They’re going around and vandalizing people’s shit. I used to do that, too, but I’ve gotten my stuff ruined because people get angry because I make money for it,” he says.

Tagging has left a bad taste for graffiti in some people’s mouths, mostly because many don’t understand the difference. Graffiti usually makes the neighborhood look upbeat and fun, whereas tagging makes our city look run down and dirty.

Let’s not forget that people have to clean tags off of their property, which is always my concern when I see graffiti on top of buildings. If someone has risked their life to climb a building to spray paint meaningless words, someone will have to risk their life to climb back up to clean it off.

I have lived in downtown St. Catharines for nearly two years and have had to wipe the word “Daiser,” off of my mailbox or my front door more than once a month. Even though I live on a busy street and there is really no reason to stress out about the markings in my doorway, it’s an uncomfortable feeling to have to see someone brand themselves on my property while I’m most likely sleeping.

I personally have never looked at a tag and felt impressed. Who in their right mind would climb a two-story building to write one word just to climb back down? I don’t think it’s cool. I think it’s silly.