Helping people and your wardrobe

By MARIANA WINZER

Columnist

De-cluttering your closet can come from wanting a new wardrobe or just being sick of having an abundance of clothing when in reality you wear the same eight outfits.

Usually, you just bag it all up and drop it off at your nearest Goodwill, but everything leading up to this point is a bit of a struggle.

Fast fashion influences trends to come and go every season, meaning a lot of people are slowly hoarding and building an extensive wardrobe before they even know it.

“I have over five pairs of the same style of leggings and I didn’t even realize it until cleaning my closet out,” says Mia Cardo, a 21-year old student. “I use them all for work but I feel like five is excessive.”

Sorting out items that are worn often, items that have sentimental value and items that you simply have no reason as to why you can’t part with can be challenging. But once you shrink your wardrobe to staple pieces and your favorite items, it can be a very rewarding and liberating experience.

When donating fast fashion items you are simultaneously aiding low-income individuals.

Thrift stores usually carry dated clothing, although places such as Plato’s Closet, offer fast fashion at an affordable price, so when you decide to de-clutter your closet and give away a handful of items someone will benefit from that in the future.

This can also apply to other items, such as kitchen supplies, bedding, electronics, books and CDs. With the price of living on the rise, some families can be struggling or be in need of specific items that are collecting dust in your home.

“I got two separate vinyl players for Christmas and decided to drop one off at Goodwill because I didn’t really need two separate ones,” says Lucas Claxton, 21, when talking about his contributions to local thrift shops.

Interesting relics from the thrift store can make unique gifts, as well.

“I did get a vintage, old banker’s lamp from my sister this Christmas. Funny enough, it was thrifted.”

De-cluttering is stressful. Sometimes it doesn’t go the way it was originally planned, but the end goal is to make more room in your home for more trinkets and staple outfits.

On the other end, someone out there is getting new clothes for the summer, maybe they found a nice toaster to upgrade from the one that always burns the bread or maybe they picked one of your old LPs to give to a loved one.