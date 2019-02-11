History repeats itself

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Staff Writer

On Jan. 28, 1977, a massive snow storm hit Southern Ontario and Western New York.

Forty-two years later, we experienced intense winter weather during the same timeframe during which the infamous Blizzard of ’77 occurred.

Here are a few facts about the Blizzard of ’77:

• Wind speeds were 50 km-h with gusts up to 80 km-h, but increased to 75 km-h with gusts up to 100 km-h in the evenings;

• These wind speeds blew snow across Lake Erie making it impossible to see for hours at a time;

• The air temperature dropped from -3 C to -18 C in a matter of hours;

• Many people were stranded in their cars. The only mode of transportation was on snow mobiles;

• The blizzard lasted until Jan. 30;

• By Feb. 1 winds diminished and the weather improved, but it would take weeks for people’s lives to return to normal;

• The strong winds created snow drifts nine metres high in some places, concealing cars, busses and even small buildings inside drifts.

• The damage on both sides of the border was an estimated $300 million;

• The storm took 29 lives in Buffalo and at least two in Canada;

• The start of January this year was warm compared to past winters;

• During the same days that the Blizzard of ’77 occurred, we were getting the worst weather we’ve seen all winter;

• On Jan. 30 and 31 this year, it was -18 C, the same temperature it was back then.