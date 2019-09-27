Hit the books. They won’t hit back

Loading ... Loading ...

BRITTNEY CUTLER

Editorial

You read things every day, whether it’s a text message, a news article on your Twitter, some lecture slides from your professor or even just a good old-fashioned book.

But, why don’t people read as much anymore?

Could it be the new advancements of technology? Or is it just plain boring for some?

There are many benefits to reading, such as:

It stretches your brain

Reading a book is easier on the eyes and better for the brain. You suck up a lot of knowledge, even if it’s a genre of fiction. It can improve your thinking skills, imagination and your vocabulary.

It improves your memory

When reading a book, you have to remember a lot of things: names, backgrounds, dates, important events, histories and others. So, when your brain is remembering these, it forms new brain pathways and strengthen older ones so you’re more likely to have a vast improvement of memory.

Better focus and concentration

With people always surfing the Internet, multi-tasking with work, being on their phones and chatting with others, it is a very hectic world with many distractions. When you’re reading a book, however, you’re only focused on the story itself. This brings up the the point of better concentration. Since you are avoiding other distractions, such as your phone or a noisy neighbour, you tend to better focus on your work and don’t get distracted as easily.

Better writing skills

Reading can improve your vocabulary and thinking skills. When you put those into writing, it can be a harmony of perfect spelling and grammar. When reading, you notice the sentences and how they come together.

You notice how writers use their writing: no fragment or run-on sentences, perfect syntax, and the way they describe is immaculate. It will influence your own work and create better essays, emails or just a simple text message.

Brings peace

If you have a rough day at work or school, reading a book is the best way to release stress. It’ll take your mind off some things and it can bring you some tranquility.

There are still some people who will have a look on their faces and say “okay, so what?”

There will be some people who will hate reading no matter what, whether it’s lack of reading skills, lack of concentration or lack of using paper copies and reading electronically, or maybe it’s just boring to some people. Maybe they would prefer the movies.

So here are some motivational tips that may help those who don’t find the joy in reading to make it more entertaining for them.

Start small

If you don’t like reading or don’t think it’s fun, but you want to try to get into the habit of it, don’t start off with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Try reading something shorter — book with 100-200 pages and start slowly to get into the rhythm.

Always have it with you

Carry your book wherever you go. If you have spare time waiting for the bus, waiting for a friend, waiting for a class to start, this is the best way to make the time go by faster.

Set up a reading time

Set up a private reading session with yourself and stick with it. The more you prioritize reading, the more you’ll do it, and the more you’ll probably want to do it.

Join a book club

If you can’t find the motivation to get yourself to read, join a club. People discussing things in a group can be fun and educational. You can express your opinions with others and share other personal feelings about the books you’re reading.

Mark your books

Okay, this one sounds intimidating, and a little abusive. You’re probably thinking: “But, I don’t want to ruin my book!” When we say mark, we mean you can underline some words you don’t know so you can define them. You can mark some pages to come back to later. If you don’t feel like ruining a paper copy, try a digital copy so you can underline and erase to your heart’s content.

There you have it, some motivation to help you out. If you still do not find the joy in reading even after trying all of these tips, start by reading one thing a day: a news article, an email, a billboard, a magazine, something easy.