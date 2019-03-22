Hockey Parents: Not about you

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Columnist

We’re here for the kids. Let them play.

Every arena that houses minor hockey should have this pinned on the front door. It’s often forgotten. It’s often ignored. Because the truth is, the insanity of parents has become a commonplace within minor hockey.

In all reality, youth sports is about fun and improvement, as an individual and a team. Unless it’s a level of hockey that’s higher than Bantam ‘AAA’, that should be the priority.

But the sad truth is, it’s not.

From September to March, I’m usually found at an arena multiple times a week. And each week I’m amazed at how oblivious some hockey parents are. During a game, everything needs to work out perfectly for their kid. Otherwise, they’ll make a scene with whoever prevented that perfect game.

What example is that setting for the kid? That mommy and daddy are going to defend you every time something doesn’t work out in your life. That’s not how that works.

It could be verbally harassing the officials. It could be making a scene with a coach. It can even include yelling at their own kid in a silent arena for making a mistake.

Ask your kid how fun that is for them.

The sad truth is that most minor hockey associations can’t make it through a month, and that’s a stretch, without referees being verbally harassed or coaches receiving phone calls from a parent, who believe their son or daughter isn’t getting enough ice time.

Being heavily involved in minor hockey, I see things like this occur on a regular basis. Hard-working volunteers, whether it’s coaches, officials or board members, are eventually going to want nothing to do with minor hockey if these things continue. You’re already seeing that happen now.

I know for a fact that in multiple minor hockey associations in the Niagara region, we’ve easily lost a handful of great coaches at all levels because they were tired of dealing with the parents and inability to please them all.

Just a few years ago, I can recall that a local association asked a long-tenured coach to step down from a volunteer position halfway through the season because of the overwhelming complaints that mostly revolved around their kids not receiving enough ice time.

That’s disheartening.

I’ve always been amazed by the parents that have the nerve to tell somebody else how to run their team. In most cases, these parents have zero, or very minimal coaching experience, yet they are the demographic that knows it all.

A lot of the problems revolve around parents’ obliviousness to their own kid. Minor hockey is out of control in this aspect. Parents are chasing the dream for their kids. They think their kid is a NHL-calibre player. Trust me, if your kid is good enough, he’s getting the ice time he deserves.

Bothering the coach to get your way isn’t helping the kid. It’ll hurt the kids’ relationship with the coach. I’ve heard of skilled players being cut at rep tryouts just because the coach doesn’t want to put up with the parents. That’s a completely valid argument.

Every now and then, there is a case where the parent does have a valid argument against the coach, and in that case, say what you need to say. But otherwise, unless there is a concern about your kid being in an abusive or toxic environment, keep quiet and let the coach do his or her job.

With that being said, you don’t have to agree with your coaches. Through my eight years of ‘A’ hockey, I’d be lying to you if I said I agreed with everything they said or did. You don’t even have to like them for all I care. But there needs to be a line of respect. There’s a reason they’re behind the bench and you’re not.

And that’s the way it goes for officials too. As a fifth-year timekeeper, I interact with officials on a daily basis. I’ve gained a whole new level of respect for them and the nonsense they put up with. Like I just mentioned, I don’t always agree with them, and yes, there are bad officials, just like there are bad players and coaches. But you need to take a good hard look in the mirror if you think that warrants waiting outside the referees room after a game just to verbally harass, and the odd time physically abuse them.

The only thing that gets accomplished out of that is usually a report, a bad reputation for the entire team and every now and then, a lawsuit.

Now I totally would expect a coach to defend a player, and if it’s an obvious missed or bad call, sure, say what you need to say. I can respect that. That’s what a good coach would do. But I won’t feel bad when you get ejected for defending a kid who is pressed up against a referee swearing his head off as opposed to going to the penalty box as instructed.

Let’s remember that most officials in minor hockey are people who enjoy the game and want to give back. They are just like the players and the coaches, they make mistakes too. Put yourself into their shoes. They, normally, don’t deserve that. That’s the exact reason the number of referees goes down every hockey season.

Even the off-ice officials, the timekeepers, deal with this nonsense. There have been countless times in my five years that I’ll walk by a coach or parent following a game, and they’ll make some comment to me about the officiating. That’s real out of line considering we have nothing to do with any of the calls the officials make.

Now to prevent that from happening, leagues and associations are considering a zero-tolerance policy. Word on the street is a local governing body will grant referees the ability to either give a penalty or ejection to a coach or a parent if they say one thing about a missed call.

And if you thought that was crazy, leagues in Alberta are considering banning fans from watching their own kids play to prevent the issue. And you damn well know that if it works there, it’ll be applied everywhere.

Let me be clear, not all parents are like this. The majority of them are great. But unfortunately, it’s the bad ones that ruin it for everybody.

It’s at a point where it’s out of control. I’ll reinforce that parents are chasing the dreams for the kids. You need to re-evaluate if you’re hoping your kid goes pro just for a bragging opportunity or financial relief. If the kids want it bad enough, you’ll know and it’ll show.

If they don’t want it, and have other passions, that’s perfectly alright. It’ll show too when they give you attitude about going to power skating and skills development camps in the spring and summer months.

Scrolling through Facebook about a month ago, I found a post that explained that TSN analyst Ray Ferraro talked to a minor hockey club going through a hard time and dealing with these issues. He highlighted many of these things. But the one thing that was brought up really stuck with me.

He said something along the lines of “The odds of going pro are extremely low but the odds of having to find a career and a job to pay bills and be a husband and father are extremely high and it’s not dictated by if you played ‘AAA’ hockey.”

There’s no intent here to make anybody mad. Like I previously mentioned, the majority of hockey parents are great. I love their enthusiasm and dedication. And I love being involved with a minor hockey association that always produces a great product.

But when I go to the arena, I go to support our teams. Not to break up fights in the crowd or shield referees to their dressing room.

My main objective in this column was to just remind parents not to cross the line with hard-working volunteers who want to give back to the game. Enjoy the ride while it lasts. Minor hockey eventually will come to an end for your kid, and you don’t want to regret not enjoying the moments because you were worried about the little things that take away from the fun and love of the game.

We’re here for the kids.